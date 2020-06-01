Before booking any tickets, make sure you understand these directions and are sufficiently prepared to follow them.

After a gap of over two months due to the countrywide lockdown, passenger train services have partially resumed from today, 1 June 2020.

200 trains are set to operate with AC and Non AC coaches. According to a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

These special trains are in addition to the Shramik trains, which are being used to transport stranded migrant labourers.

Tickets can be booked online through the IRCTC website or mobile app. They can also be booked through reservation counters, Common Service Centres, and IRCTC ticketing agents.

Indian Railways has also issued fresh guidelines for rail passengers, take a look:

Passenger Guidelines:

Passengers must arrive at the station 90 minutes in advance. They will be compulsorily screened and only those found to be asymptomatic will be allowed to travel.

If during screening, a passenger is found to have a high temperature or symptoms of COVID-19, he/she will not be allowed to travel. In such cases, a full refund will be provided if:

– PNR has a single passenger.

– On a party ticket, if one person is found unfit to travel and other passengers on the same PNR do not wish to travel. If other passengers on the same PNR want to travel, a full refund shall be granted only to the passenger who was not allowed to board.

Use of the Arogya Setu App is a must

Boarding Guidelines

Along with fully confirmed and RAC passengers, partially waitlisted ticket holders (if in single PNR there are both confirmed and WL passengers) will be allowed.

Waitlisted passengers will not be allowed.

The first chart will be prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure and the second chart will be prepared at least two hours before scheduled departure.

No Unreserved Tickets (UTS) will be issued and no tickets will be issued on board. There will be no unreserved coach on the train.

Catering and Other services:

Passengers are encouraged to carry adequate food and water. However, limited food items and packaged drinking water will be available on payment basis. This is available only in certain trains with attached pantry cars.

Provision for pre-paid meal booking and e-catering shall be disabled.

Linen and blankets will not be provided on trains.

At the railway station, food plazas may offer takeaway service.

Stand-alone shops and vending units at railway stations will remain open.

Other important announcements from Indian Railways:

For the first time in Indian Railways’ history, TTEs will be on duty without their customary black coats and ties. Instead, they will wear masks, gloves, PPEs and check tickets using a magnifying glass.

The advance reservation period has been extended from 30 days to 120 days.

People with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below age 10 and adults above 65 years are requested to avoid travel.

