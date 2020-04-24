IIT-Kanpur Begins Online M.Sc Registration For JAM 2020: Dates, Process & More

IIT-Kanpur: JAM was launched in 2004 to provide admissions to four different streams of MSc – Joint MSc-Ph.D., MSc-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has begun the online registration process for its Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2020.

What is the Joint Admission Test for MSc?

JAM was launched in 2004 to provide admissions to four different streams of MSc – Joint MSc-Ph.D., MSc-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. The courses for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life.

Things to Note

Register on the JOAPS website by providing your name, a valid e-mail address, a working mobile number and a password

You must fill out the application form by or before 10 May 2020

You are also required to pay an application fee of Rs 600 through net banking/debit or credit card at the time of submitting the form

The first admission list will be released on 15 June 2020, while the second admission list will be released on 30 June 2020.

The third and final admission list will be published on 15 July 2020.

Once an application has been submitted it cannot be changed or rectified.

Candidates who submit multiple application forms are liable to be rejected

The status of an application will be updated after the scrutiny of the application.

Things Needed to Fill the Form

Personal information, which includes name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents’ name and their mobile number, etc.

Do note that the name of the candidate in the application form must be exactly the same as per the qualifying degree certificate. Do not prefix/title such as Mr/Shri/Dr/Mrs/Smt, etc. in the application form

The address for communication must be given in full including the PIN code

The eligibility degree details must also be entered in full

Mention the choice of city where you wish to appear for the JAM examination

Upload a high-quality image and signature of yourself

Please note: Uploading photographs and signatures that do not meet the specifications can result in disqualification of the application without refund of the application fee.

In case candidates have queries that they need answered, they can e-mail jam@iitk.ac.in.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

