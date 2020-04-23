Preparing For CET, NEET? Karnataka Launches Free Online Crash Course

The Karnataka government’s free online course to help aspirants prepare for CET and NEET 2020 will have comprehensive study material, which includes mock tests, revision videos and chapter-wise tests

Students aspiring to crack various competitive exams are unable to access guidance from tutors of their coaching centres due to the COVID-19 lockdown. To help such students in need, the Karnataka government has launched a free online course, called ‘GetCETGo’ to help aspirants prepare for CET and NEET 2020 examinations from their homes.

Salient features

• This app is completely free of charge

• The app will have content to help students prepare for NEET and CET examinations

• The app will be accessible via the web portal as well as through an Android and iOs app

• Comprehensive study material, which includes mock tests, revision videos and chapter-wise tests will be available for aspirants

How to Enrol?

• You need to log in to the official website here

• In case you wish to download the app, android users can click here and iOs users can click here

• If you have registered to appear for the CET or NEET exams, you will be sent a user id and password through your registered mobile number

• The user id will be your Karnataka CET id

• The login credentials for CET will be sent to you by or before 26 April 2020

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

