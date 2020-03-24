Cut Out Fake News: Use This WhatsApp Chatbot by the Govt For COVID-19 Updates

From how coronavirus can spread to home remedies that can cure the pandemic, do not fall for fake news circulating on WhatsApp or other social media platforms

Sit under the sun to kill the virus

Drink water every 15 minutes to kill the virus present in your mouth

Taking pain killers once a day will keep the virus at bay

Drinking garlic water is effective

The list of home or quick remedies to ‘get rid’ of coronavirus is a never-ending one. These remedies are further backed by evidence that it had helped in curing a mild fever or dry cough, thus easily tricking people to believe rumours.

With millions of people using social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, fake and frankly, the most absurd, news travels fast.

Besides such unscientific health suggestions, another set of rumours doing rounds are the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in India.

Fake news not only misleads people but also creates unnecessary panic and hysteria.

As a solution to dispel myths and debunk rumours around the viral pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched a WhatsApp chatbot called ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ which can come in handy.

How to Get Started

Save the number 9013151515 on your phone

Send a ‘hi’ on WhatsApp message to this number and get started

Click here to get the direct link

Features of the Chatbot

Once you send a message, you will get an overall picture of the kind of information you can access. Along with that, you will also find two links – district-wise Covid-19 cases and detailed information about the virus.

The chatbot has dedicated numbers to each type of information. All you have to do is type the number and press send.

Latest Update on Coronavirus in India What is Coronavirus and what are its symptoms? How does Coronavirus spread? How to reduce the risk of Coronavirus? Professional advice by AIIMS Where to get help?

Type ‘Menu’ to go back to the Main Menu

For Non-WhatsApp Users

For those who do not have access to WhatsApp, you can dial helpline numbers to get your queries answered: +91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll-free) or email at the following id: ncov2019@gov.in

You can also check the latest updates on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

So next time you get a WhatsApp forward that is even remotely suspicious, you know what to do!

