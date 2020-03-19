4 Chemicals In Eye-Makeup Can Cause Infection, Vision Loss: Try These Alternatives

Before you swipe on another coat of your favourite mascara, you might want to check the number of harmful chemicals in them.

Every morning when you get ready to step out for work, you make sure to get that perfect winged eyeliner or just the right amount of kajal to make your eyes look more lively. Either way, eye-makeup has become a crucial part of our routines and there’s no going back from that.

But recent studies have shown that the commonly found eye makeup in the market can cause major health issues.

Here are 4 chemicals commonly found in eye-makeup that can lead to infections and loss of vision.

1. Carbon black

Carbon black is a powder commonly found in eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow and eyebrow shadow and has been linked to cancer and organ system toxicity. This chemical is often labelled as carbon black, D & C Black No. 2, acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black.

2. BAK

Benzalkonium chloride (BAK) is a preservative found in eyeliner, mascara and makeup removers. BAK is well documented to be toxic to the epithelial cells of the eyes. These cells keep dust, water and bacteria out of the eye and provide a smooth surface on the cornea to absorb and distribute oxygen and cell nutrients from tears to the rest of the cornea.

3. Prime yellow carnauba wax

Used in mascara and eyeliners to stiffen the product and make them waterproof, prime yellow carnauba wax clogs the oil glands in the eyes and can lead to dry eye disease, which majorly affects women of the age 50 years and older.

4. Parabens

Parabens are preservatives that are used to prevent the growth of bacteria in makeup products, but they’re absorbed through the skin and easily transmitted into the bloodstream. They’re also endocrine disruptors and are linked to reproductive toxicity, early puberty and breast cancer.

What’s The Alternative?

Opting for natural alternatives made from natural ingredients like camphor, Vitamin E oil and beeswax can keep your eyes hydrated and give it the nourishment it needs. Another important thing to keep in mind is to keep all of your eye-makeup brushes clean and also maintain an eye cleansing routine. This should include hydrating your eyes frequently and removing your eye make-up before bed.

You can find a range of all-natural eye-makeup and eye care products by following this link!

Also Read: Great Baby Clothes Are Cheap, Handspun & All-Natural: Meet The Duo Making Them!

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.