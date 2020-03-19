Mumbai doctors set up COVID-19 helpline, will answer your queries for free. Read about all the details you may need about it here.

While many of us have the option of working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, medical and health care professionals do not. A group of physicians led by Dr Tushar Shah in Mumbai have come together to set up a telephonic helpline to assuage people’s fears. Doctors are available on call from 8 am to 11 pm.

The Better India spoke to Dr S Pandit, one of the doctors of this initiative. He begins, “We started sometime in March, and the response has been overwhelming, given that all of us [doctors] are available at various time slots to help people. Our phones have been buzzing continuously.”

When asked what kind of queries they receive, he says, “There is such a panic among people regarding COVID-19 that they want to be reassured, more than anything else. They discuss their symptoms and ask us what they should be doing. Depending on the case, we guide them on what to do.”

Few points to note:

This is a free service and people are urged to send in their name and age via WhatsApp to the doctor they wish to speak to. If the query can be solved via WhatsApp, the doctors are happy to do so.

One of the reasons for doing this is to reduce the strain on hospitals so that those in need get priority to be treated.

It is also to guide you to the nearest medical facility if the need for testing arises.

The doctors will also help you with instructions regarding hygiene, self-isolation, and other safety procedures.

Here are the numbers of the doctors and their available time slots:

From 8 am to noon

Dr Tushar Shah 9321469911

Dr M Bhatt 9320407074

Dr D Doshi 9820237951

Dr D Rathod 8879148679

Dr R Gwalani 8779835257

Dr D Kansara 8369846412

From noon to 4 pm

Dr G Kamath 9136575405

Dr S Manglik 9820222384

Dr J Jain 7021092685

Dr A Thakkar 9321470745

Dr L Bhagat 9820732570

Dr N Shah 9821140656

Dr S Phanse 8779328220

Dr J Shah 9869031354

From 4 pm to 8 pm

Dr N Zaveri 9321489748

Dr S Ansari 7045720278

Dr L Kedia 9321470560

Dr B Shukla 9321489060

Dr S Halwai 9867379346

Dr M Kotian 8928650290

From 8 pm to 11 pm

Dr N Kumar 8104605550

Dr P Bhargav 9833887603

Dr R Chauhan 9892135010

Dr B Kharat 9969471815

Dr S Dhulekar 9892139027

Dr S Pandit 9422473277

Dr Pandit also urges that the following guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19

1) Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or wash them with soap and water. Do note that using soap and water should be your first option. Spend at least 20 seconds washing your hands. Keep a hand sanitiser with you when out of home. Since many of these are out of stock, consider making one for yourself at home.

2) Maintain at least one metre (or 3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3) Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of the used tissue immediately. Do not keep it lying on a table-top. It should go straight in a dustbin.

4) Avoid touching your face.

5) As far as possible, avoid touching surfaces and objects, especially with your hand. Here are some examples. Avoid elevators and use the stairs instead. Don’t touch railings while using the stairs. Carry exact change for rickshaws.

6) Don’t use masks unless you are coughing or if you are with someone who is.

Stay indoors and stay safe!

(Edited by Shruti Singhal)

