Dread Period Pain? 5 Effective Traditional Remedies to Reduce Cramps

If you’re forever afflicted by period pain and menstrual cramps, these simple remedies will bring you truckloads of relief!

Women across the world suffer from menstrual cramps before, and during, their period.

Scientifically, they happen because the muscles of the womb contract and relax to help shed the tissues and built-up lining in the uterus. However, the intensity may vary from woman to woman due to certain lifestyle factors.

If you’re someone who maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly, chances are you’d experience zero or mild pain at best. Whereas if you’re someone who doesn’t routinely follow a healthy lifestyle, you may possibly suffer from unbearable period pain.

In both cases, you need some home remedies to help you through the trying time. Read on for super helpful tips on how you can relatively have a painless, cramp-free period cycle:

1. Herbal Hot & Cold Abdomen Pack

This hot and cold abdomen pack, made of cotton fabric, is designed to relieve pain in the lower back and abdomen areas by combining hot and cold therapy with aromatherapy. You can heat it or refrigerate it according to your needs and benefit immensely from the aromatic herbs, oils and seeds that are infused into the material. The elastic velcro strap secures it safely into place, allowing you to move freely while applying the pack.

2. Natural Menstrual Cramp Relief Roll-On

This roll-on is made using five essential oils—rosemary, eucalyptus, methane crystal and lavender—all blended in a composition that helps in reducing menstrual cramps and period pain in women.

The oils are mixed based on traditional Ayurvedic formulas of aromatherapy, that work wonders for you. Just roll it gently on the affected areas, and get instant relief.

3. Natural Herbal Feminine Pain Relief Patches

This is an easy-to-apply patch which helps the affected area of discomfort by providing instant relief. Made using menthol and eucalyptus oil that are known to provide relief from pain, inflammation and gastrointestinal difficulties; these patches are recommended for usage on the lower abdomen or lower back during cramps.

They’re entirely chemical-free and work for 8-12 hours.

4. A calming cup of chamomile tea

Studies show that chamomile tea considerably helps relieve menstrual cramps and bloating. That’s because the tea helps increase glycine in the body—a chemical that relieves muscle spasms and acts as a nerve relaxant. Drinking a cup or two during your period will also ensure you get a good night’s sleep.

5. Treat yourself to some dark chocolate or unsalted peanut butter

Both dark chocolates and peanut butter contain magnesium and fibre that ease muscle cramps quicker. Magnesium helps regulate serotonin and also prevents you from bloating. It’s wise to choose a chocolate with a greater cocoa content for best results.

Also, remember to keep yourself hydrated. So, water should be your best friend too during that time of the month.

