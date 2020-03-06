5 Body Oils & Butters That Will Reduce And Smoothen Stretch Marks Naturally

While those purple lines are medically no cause for worry, they can be effectively reduced with extra care.

Stretch marks are common among pregnant women, adolescents during a growth spurt and among those who quickly put on or lose weight.

These long purple stripes or lines on the skin occur on areas such as breasts, buttocks, hips, stomach, thighs and upper arms when the middle layer of the skin becomes overstretched to the point of tearing.

If you wish to prevent or reduce their appearance, here are some body oils and butters to your rescue.

While these won’t completely rid you of the stretch marks, they will make a marked difference as far as preventing or reducing them to an extent is concerned.

1. Vita ‘MUM’ E – Toning Oil

This belly toning oil from Prakrta is made of natural ingredients like cold-pressed virgin coconut, rosehip, tamanu, and hempseed oil with coffee extracts, keeping in mind the safety of expecting moms and new moms.

We spoke to Anupam Singh, co-founder of Prakrta, as to why it’s an excellent buy:

“An important consideration for us when we were developing an oil for stretch marks was that it had to be safe during pregnancy and nursing. Therefore we chose to avoid all essential oils and used only cold-pressed oils and extracts (most of these ingredients are edible grade). The virgin coconut oil nourishes and improves collagen production in skin, hempseed works as a powerful antioxidant and soothes itchy skin, tamanu oil has been used in Asian and African cultures over centuries now for its skin regenerative properties, rosehip oil decreases the appearance of scars and marks, Vitamin E is again a powerful antioxidant and helps heal the stretched skin whereas the coffee extract has astringent properties that help tone up the skin.”

2. Stretch Marks Reducer

This oil from RAW Home Essentials works to lighten old and new stretch marks caused by pregnancy and weight changes. Made of helichrysum oil, sage oil, rosehip oil, neroli oil, cypress oil, grapefruit oil, patchouli oil and myrrh oil, it also prevents new stretch marks from forming by hydrating and nourishing the skin thereby improving elasticity.

3. Aloe Vera and Hemp Body Butter

This body butter is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. While hemp oil helps to nourish dry, tired and dehydrated skin, natural aloe vera helps with sunburns, reduce stretch marks and tan marks. It is free from any harmful chemicals and is 100 per cent natural.

4. Frosted Vanilla Candle Body Butter

As the candle melts, its wax doubles up as a warm and moisturising massage butter, giving off an enchanting aroma. It is deeply moisturising and is therefore recommended for dehydrated skin. The body butter helps remove scars, cellulite and considerably reduce stretch marks.

5. Cold-Pressed Argan Oil

This handmade cold-pressed argan oil is enriched with antioxidants, strengthening proteins and shine-boosting Vitamins A & E. Non-greasy and light-weight, it helps restore skin elasticity and leaves it feeling plumper and softer. It works wonders in removing post-pregnancy stretch marks.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

