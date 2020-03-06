Tired of Bad Mobile Network & Call Drops? Here’s How to File a Complaint With TRAI

Do note that the first step is to lodge a complaint with your respective service provider. If, for some reason, your complaint is not resolved, then you can approach the telecom CCMS.

Imagine that you are giving a telephonic interview; you have ensured that you are in an area that is quiet and have made yourself comfortable with everything that you might need for the call. The call, you have been told, will last for 20 minutes.

However, what should have taken 20 minutes ends up taking an hour because the interviewer had to call you 10 times in a span of 55 minutes.

Yep, mobile networks can make you cry at times.

So, is there something that you can do about this?

In this article, we explore what options the customer has in face of a deficiency in service by mobile operators, especially in cases where the customer faces multiple call drops and faulty network issues.

We can now raise complaints with the Telecom Consumer Complaints Monitoring System (CCMS) and here is what the customers ought to do.

1. Customers will have to log into a Consumer Complaints Monitoring Systems page and select your service provider, state and district details from the drop down menu.

2. Once you select the details, a new box will open with details of the customer care number and email on which you can lodge your complaint.

3. Do note that the first step is to lodge a complaint with your respective service provider. If for some reason, your complaint is not resolved, then you can approach the telecom CCMS.

4. Once you have lodged a complaint with the service provider, do make note of the complaint id which will be needed later to follow up on the complaint.

5. There is a time frame within which complaints have to be looked into – fault repair, service disruption and disconnection of service have to be attended within a maximum period of three days.

6. Other complaints can be looked into within a maximum period of seven days, subject to time limits laid down in regulations on quality of service. The cases where no time limit is specified shall be addressed within three days.

Specific Complaint For Call Drop

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched an app called TRAI MyCall which can be downloaded from Playstore or AppStore. TRAI MyCall is an intuitive and user-friendly application for crowd-sourced voice call quality monitoring. Once downloaded, customers will be able to give real-time feedback after each call that they complete.

The data collated by TRAI is then used to understand the telecom circle where the network is an issue and needs to be worked upon. This data is also shared with telecom companies to help them enhance the quality of the network. All data you share with TRAI remains anonymous.

Features of the app

• It allows customers to give real-time voice call quality rating to TRAI

• When a call gets dropped, customers can immediately report it to mark a poor network zone

• Can provide additional information for a phone call such as background noise or audio delay.

• Help telecom authority in decision making and performance monitoring of Indian telcos.

