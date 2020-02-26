Be Natural: 7 Ways of Removing Make-Up Without Harsh Chemicals!

Don’t wipe off the chemicals in your cosmetics with more chemicals. Here are more skin-friendly, gentle ways to remove make-up

As enthusiastically as I apply my lipstick and kajal, it is a hassle to take them off at the end of the day. Even more so because I know I am subjecting my skin to chemicals through the make-up remover. But removing makeup can be both easy and chemical-free if you replace chemical removers with natural, more skin-friendly options.

Here are seven that you can try out:

1. The Classic Oil Massage

Organic coconut or almond oil is as effective in removing make-up as it is nourishing to your skin. At the end of the day, when your skin is yearning for some moisturising and hydration, treat it to a gentle massage of organic oil. Apply a few drops of the oil on make-up wipes and gently wipe off the kohl, lipstick etc. Once the make-up is completely off, you can leave the oil overnight, it will only hydrate your skin further.

2. Remove Make-up Using Aloe Vera Gel

Another exceptionally hydrating agent, aloe vera gel is always a go-to when it comes to skin woes. If you have an aloe plant at home, excellent. Just take the gel and massage your face with it. If not, equip yourself with an organic aloe vera gel that contains no preservatives. Put a little on your wipes and clean your make-up with the hydrating gel.

3. Baking Soda and Honey

A combination I always associated with exfoliating but not make-up removal. Turns out, it can do both efficiently! On a clean cotton cloth, put a few drops of organic honey and sprinkle some baking soda on it. Rub your lips and cheeks gently with it. Hydration and face-cleaning in one go!

4. Remove Make-up Using Milk

Speaking of uncommon make-up removal tips, have you tried milk? Soak a cotton ball or a reusable make-up wipe in raw milk and use it to wipe your eye make-up clean. You can add a few drops of almond oil to the milk and use it to massage your face clean too. A hydrating agent, milk will provide essential nutrition that the skin needs after hours of enduring harsh cosmetics.

5. Baby oil

Our facial skin is much more delicate than say, of our arms or legs. So it demands extra care. This eczema-friendly baby oil can do exactly that for you every time you remove your make-up. For skin sensitive to chemicals and prone to acne or rashes, try using sulphate free cosmetics and organic baby oil. Invest in this hydrating oil instead of the harsh chemicals offered by conventional removers.

6. Scrub with Rose Water to take Make-up Off

Put some rose water on your facial wipe and wipe off your kohl, lipstick, foundation and cream. They may just get smudged so the next step is to use an effective, chemical-free scrub and exfoliate your skin with it. This scrub will wash off the chemicals from your pores too and open them up. The last step is to use a good moisturising cream and hydrate your skin with it.

7. Steam On, Make-up Off

One of the most effective ways of removing every last bit of dust, pollution and chemical cosmetics from your pores is to enjoy some steam. Spare 15 minutes for a pampering session and add hot water in a bowl (or a steaming machine, if you have it). Lean over it and use a towel as a shield so the steam doesn’t escape. Let the steam soften your make-up, grit and dirt on your face. Wipe off with a facial wipe and follow up with a hydrating moisturiser.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

