Want Summer-Ready Hair? 5 Essentials for Repairing Damaged Hair

Just shampooing and conditioning don’t cut it for healthy hair and scalp. A little extra goes a long way.

Nothing comes close to the feeling of having a head full of healthy, bouncy, shiny hair. While shampooing and conditioning are what you need to maintain hair health, doing just that doesn’t cut it for all seasons.

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to up your hair-care routine by a notch. Here are the top picks from hair masks to hair scrubs that will ensure you have summer-ready hair!

1) Castor Oil Hair Mask

Prepared traditionally by roasting and boiling castor seeds with water, this hair mask is excellent for pre-wash hair conditioning. Designed specifically for dry hair, it also acts as a natural sunscreen.

The delicate fragrance of Sambrani (a resin extracted from the forest of Karnataka) used in the mask is highly calming and acts as a stress reliever. While you get soft and smooth hair after the wash, you also end up in a better mood. Win-win, right?

2) Hibiscus and Brahmi Nourishing Hair Pack

If you’re struggling with increased hair fall, this powdered hibiscus and brahmi hair pack infused with kachur sugandhi, aloe vera, bawachi, amla, and neem, works like a dream. It not only arrests hair fall but also gives limp hair a natural bounce and shine.

For best results, mix some powder with warm water, apply it on the scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off.

3) Natural Rosemary Hair Serum

This one’s a steal because it is a leave-in conditioner, hair styling gel and anti-frizz cream, all rolled into one.

Handmade with a gel-like texture, the serum is made using three solid all-natural ingredients: aloe vera gel, argan oil and rosemary essential oil.

While aloe vera hydrates and protects the hair, argan oil tames frizzy hair and reverses the damage caused by chemicals and treatments. Rosemary oil is beneficial in boosting the volume of hair by controlling hair fall.

4) Neem Powder Hair Scrub

One of the root causes of lack-lustre hair is an unhealthy scalp. To treat any flakiness, dandruff and product build-up, and promote healthy hair growth, this powder scrub made of pure neem leaves is a great pick.

It’ll ensure that your hair follicles get a new lease of life, by making your hair stronger and shinier. Summer-ready hair, here we come!

5) Natural Argan Peppermint Hair Cream

Enriched with the goodness of Indian hemp oil, beeswax, jojoba oil and peppermint essential oil, this hair cream is super helpful in protecting hair from UV rays and air pollutants. It acts as a scalp moisturiser and provides total nourishment to the length of your hair. For maximum benefits, massage the cream into the roots and hair, put on a shower cap and leave it in for about 40 minutes.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

