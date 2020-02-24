Don’t Risk Your Pet’s Health! 5 Simple Tips for a Pet-Friendly Home

From switching your chemical home cleaners with all-natural ones to investing in window screens, here’s how to have a pet-friendly home!

They say that you’ve not known love until you’ve had a pet. Whether it’s a dog, a cat, or a sweet-little guinea pig, pets love like love should be.

In return, while we have love to offer, we must not shirk away from the responsibility of providing a safe space for them at home in every manner possible.

They’re dependent on us for regulating the surrounds according to their needs and here’s how you can be a little mindful in providing them with just the best:

1. Use pet-friendly cleaners

You didn’t see that coming, did you? The amount of toxic chemicals lurking in our regular cleaners is worrisome. It not only harms our ecosystem but also is the cause of many skin and respiratory illnesses in humans and pets.

Switching up your home cleaners with pet-friendly ones made with natural, non-toxic, biodegradable ingredients will ensure that your pet doesn’t lick any harmful chemicals from the floor or toilet. While your house will shine and sparkle, they will be gentle on the health of your beloved pets.

2. Invest in good-quality, natural pet food

Just like humans benefit more from eating organic, fresh produce, our pets too benefit from eating stuff that is all-natural and preservative-free.

Some of the treats that you must invest in are grain-free dog food, puppy dog food, adult dog food, cake and cookie mixes and chew bars. To ensure your pet doesn’t overeat, you can have smaller-sized food bowls for them that you can keep refilling as and when required. Also, have a permanent water bowl in a designated area where your pet eats to ensure they’re never dehydrated.

3. Proper pet toys and pet-friendly furniture

Understanding the needs of your pet when it comes to play and exercise is also essential. While dogs need a properly designated sleeping area and toys to keep them busy, cats need their own furniture to scratch and pull at while you’re away at work. Dogs enjoy having their own little bed with water-proof bed cover, and can’t be bothered about lounging on your settee. But cats may wreak havoc on your upholstery or carpet, so ensuring that they too have a little corner would be best for everyone’s peace of mind.

4. Keep human food and medications out of reach

The last thing you would want is for your furballs to choke on your vitamins and medicines or even on foods like chocolate, avocados and nuts that are potentially dangerous for them. So, be careful to keep these things out of reach for them. Store them in high cabinets and never leave them lying around unattended. Also, make sure all the bins at the house are high ones with proper lids. Our furry friends tend to go looking for food in the weirdest of places.

5. Install screen windows or durable fences

If you have cats and live in a high-rise apartment, screen windows are a must so that our feline friend doesn’t invite harm upon itself by being mischievous. On the other hand, if you live in a bungalow, having a strong, durable fence will prevent your pets from accidentally running away.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

