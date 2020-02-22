5 Natural & Simple Home Remedies to Ease Teething Pain in Babies

From frozen bottles to wooden teethers, these will help relieve some of the pain and discomfort in child. Give it a try!

Teething is the process in which a baby’s teeth erupt, or begin to break through their gums. It’s no surprise that the time is exceptionally hard for both the child and the parent because of how painful it is.

Common symptoms include irritability and tender or swollen gums, wherein a child tries to place an object into the mouth to get some relief.

When a child experiences teething pain, nothing works better than breastfeeding. However, since this is not always a viable solution, you can employ these natural and safe techniques to make the journey a little smoother:

1. Wooden Vegetable Teethers

These teethers are made of neem wood and have all the health properties of neem sans the bitterness. They’re beneficial in soothing your child’s aching gums and appeal to them more because of the fun shapes they come in, that offer visual stimulation.

However, it’s always advised to let your child play with these under supervision.

2. Warm Water Bath

A warm water bath often provides the distraction a child needs from the discomforts of teething. Using baby soap made of natural and organic ingredients will help them relax, and get a good night’s sleep.

3. Freeze a bottle

One of the most effective ways to help your child relieve some of the teething pain is by giving them a bottle with a frozen nipple to chew on. Fill up a bottle with water, place it upside down in the freezer so that the water freezes in the nipple and then bring it out when the child experiences the pain.

4. Massage your child’s gums

Apply slight pressure and massage your child’s aching gums from front to back to release some of the pain. However, make sure your hands are clean and properly sanitized. Additionally, you can also very softly massage your child’s forehead and cheeks using an organic baby massage oil.

5. Teething snacks

Keeping ideal snacks handy for your baby during the teething period is one of the smartest things to do. These healthy crackers made with rice flour and organic buckwheat and flavoured with apples and spinach make no mess and dissolve quickly in the mouth.

