Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

9 months
Bengaluru Water Crisis: How Kids In 40 Schools Saved 34 Million Litres of Water

Hariharan Chandrashekhar, an environmentalist, began the Rain Reach programme in Bengaluru to encourage children to conserve water. The programme sets up systems in municipal schools to harvest rain, treat sewage water, and reuse both rain and wastewater.

Currently, Bengaluru city is grappling with an acute water crisis. But nearly 90 percent of the rainwater it receives every year is still wasted. Meanwhile, fast-depleting borewells have severely affected Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools in the city.

In a bid to address this issue, Dr Hariharan Chandrashekhar, an environmentalist,  began the Rain Reach programme to educate school-going children in the age group of 9-15 years about water conservation so that saving water becomes a habit early on.

The programme sets up systems in municipal schools to harvest rainwater, treat sewage, and reuse both rain and wastewater. Other than this, rain gauge weather stations and digital metres are installed to help students measure rainfall.

Every month, experts educate children about water conservation teaching them how to take care of the systems. As a result, 40 schools in Bengaluru have saved 34 million litres of water today.

Watch this video to learn how these school-going kids have stepped up to respond to the current Bengaluru water crisis:

Edited by Padmashree Pande

