IISc Bangalore Offers Online Certificate Course on Micro, Nano Electronics; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has launched a new PG-level advanced certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics, in partnership with TalentSprint, an ed-tech firm.

The curriculum has been designed by MSD Lab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore, and offers industry-oriented training and an insight into the design, modelling, characterisation and development of semiconductor technology.

The instructors are a team of researchers and experts from MSD Lab, headed by Professor Mayank Shrivastava, programme director, IISc.

The programme has two variations — a nine-month PG Level Advanced Certification programme that includes a five-day campus visit and a hands-on project at MSD Lab; and a six-month Advanced Certification programme that includes a two-day campus visit and a visit to the MSD Lab.

Things to know

Those with a BE/BTech degree (ECE, EE, Instrumentation, Nanoscience/Nanotechnology, Materials Engineering or similar) or MSc degree in Physics can apply.

Fresh graduates aspiring to build a career in the microelectronics industry may also apply.

The fee for the 9-month comprehensive programme is Rs 3,50,000 + GST

The fee for the 6-month programme is Rs 2,50,000 + GST

The programme is also offering scholarships.

How to apply

Visit this link for the detailed process of application.

Candidates will need scanned copies of their education certificates, experience letters and latest pay slips.

Important dates

Round 2 of applications close on 27th January 2022.

