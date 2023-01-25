Topics

The Better Academy

IISc Bangalore Offers Online Certificate Course on Micro, Nano Electronics; Details Here

IISC_Bangalore

IISc Bangalore has launched a new PG-level advanced certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has launched a new PG-level advanced certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics, in partnership with TalentSprint, an ed-tech firm. 

The curriculum has been designed by MSD Lab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore, and offers industry-oriented training and an insight into the design, modelling, characterisation and development of semiconductor technology.

The instructors are a team of researchers and experts from MSD Lab, headed by Professor Mayank Shrivastava, programme director, IISc. 

The programme has two variations — a nine-month PG Level Advanced Certification programme that includes a five-day campus visit and a hands-on project at MSD Lab; and a six-month Advanced Certification programme that includes a two-day campus visit and a visit to the MSD Lab. 

Things to know

  • Those with a BE/BTech degree (ECE, EE, Instrumentation, Nanoscience/Nanotechnology, Materials Engineering or similar) or MSc degree in Physics can apply.
  • Fresh graduates aspiring to build a career in the microelectronics industry may also apply. 
  • The fee for the 9-month comprehensive programme is Rs 3,50,000 + GST
  • The fee for the 6-month programme is Rs 2,50,000 + GST
  • The programme is also offering scholarships. 

How to apply

  • Visit this link for the detailed process of application.
  • Candidates will need scanned copies of their education certificates, experience letters and latest pay slips.

Important dates

Round 2 of applications close on 27th January 2022.

Edited by Divya Sethu

