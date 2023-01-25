IISc Bangalore Offers Online Certificate Course on Micro, Nano Electronics; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has launched a new PG-level advanced certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics, in partnership with TalentSprint, an ed-tech firm.
The curriculum has been designed by MSD Lab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore, and offers industry-oriented training and an insight into the design, modelling, characterisation and development of semiconductor technology.
The instructors are a team of researchers and experts from MSD Lab, headed by Professor Mayank Shrivastava, programme director, IISc.
The programme has two variations — a nine-month PG Level Advanced Certification programme that includes a five-day campus visit and a hands-on project at MSD Lab; and a six-month Advanced Certification programme that includes a two-day campus visit and a visit to the MSD Lab.
Things to know
- Those with a BE/BTech degree (ECE, EE, Instrumentation, Nanoscience/Nanotechnology, Materials Engineering or similar) or MSc degree in Physics can apply.
- Fresh graduates aspiring to build a career in the microelectronics industry may also apply.
- The fee for the 9-month comprehensive programme is Rs 3,50,000 + GST
- The fee for the 6-month programme is Rs 2,50,000 + GST
- The programme is also offering scholarships.
How to apply
- Visit this link for the detailed process of application.
- Candidates will need scanned copies of their education certificates, experience letters and latest pay slips.
Important dates
Round 2 of applications close on 27th January 2022.
Edited by Divya Sethu