Ikat to Dokra: Award-Winning Sustainable Building Depicts Odisha’s Culture Like No Other

With stone carvings, metal screens depicting local mythologies through tribal crafts, crop calendars and a rainwater harvesting system, Odisha’s Krushi Bhavan imbues a beautiful and strong narrative of local craftsmanship.

Located in Bhubaneswar, the distinctive brick structure is a government facility designed by Studio Lotus, and has been inspired by the agriculture folklore and local mythologies of the state.

The Bhavan, spread across an area of 1,30,000 square-feet, comprises a learning centre, library, auditorium, a public plaza, training rooms, and a garden for the public. While the offices are on the upper floors, the rooftop is open for the public to demonstrate urban farming.

Sustainability has been intrinsic in its making.

It houses solar panels, a rainwater harvesting system, composters, and ventilators to keep the building cool. Interestingly, only 20 per cent of the interior has air conditioners. The structure has been designed to ensure 100 per cent daylit internal spaces, whereas the double-skin facade strategy reduces heat by 60 per cent.

In 2020, the Krushi Bhavan won the People’s Choice Winner at the prestigious AZ Award. The Bhavan was also highly commended at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Amsterdam 2019 awards.

Watch this video to learn more about this architectural marvel: