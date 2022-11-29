A Tiny TN Village Has Kept a Traditional Art of Wooden Sculptures Alive For 75 Years

In Tamil Nadu, the Oddar community in the hamlet of Thammampatti has kept a peculiar traditional art alive for years.

A group of 100-odd families here have been making wooden art pieces with intricate details for over 75 years. Their first piece was a chariot made in 1948. It was carved out of raintree wood and edged to perfection by various artisans.

Thammampatti art focuses on making detailed architectural structures for temples. The wide range of wooden products made by the artists include idols of Hindu gods, mythological events or stories, Dashavatars, Vahanas, mythological creatures, door designs, door panels, temple doors and pooja mandapams.

Each art piece goes through at least the hands of six to seven sculptors before being ready to go. They are chiseled to perfection and given a smooth and shiny finish. The cost of these pieces are as high as Rs 1 lakh as they are all handmade by various artists and sculptors.

In 2021, these sculptures were granted a Geographical Indications (GI) tag and have won more than 40 national awards and accolades.

What to know about the community and support their art? Watch this video:

