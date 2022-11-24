ISRO Announces Free Online Course for Students & Researchers Alike; Apply Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for an online free course titled — Advances in monitoring and modelling of hydro-meteorological hazards using geospatial technology and process-based models.

It will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) — a unit of ISRO and a premier institute for capacity building and research in the field of remote sensing and geoinformatics.

Things to know:

The duration of the online course is one week, and it will be conducted from 5 to 9 December 2022.

The course is open to professionals working in hydrometeorological hazards-linked regional or national projects.

The course is also open to students and researchers involved in hydrometeorological hazards studies.

The course offers an overview of advanced earth observation data and modelling approaches for monitoring and quantitative assessment of hydrometeorological hazards.

It will cover the following topics:

– Overview of earth observation data and geospatial techniques.

– Hydrological and hydrodynamic modelling and its application in hydrometeorological hazards assessment.

– Drought monitoring and assessment using remote sensing data.

– Snow and glacier mapping and avalanche vulnerability assessment.

Participants can attend the course live through the IIRS e-class portal or the institute’s official YouTube channel.

How to apply:

Those interested can register through the official website.

Registration is now open.

For more information, read the official notification.

