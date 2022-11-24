Topics

ISRO Announces Free Online Course for Students & Researchers Alike; Apply Here

ISRO LVM3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from students, researchers and professionals for a free online course on Geospatial Technology for monitoring hydro-meteorological hazards. Details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for an online free course titled — Advances in monitoring and modelling of hydro-meteorological hazards using geospatial technology and process-based models.

It will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) — a unit of ISRO and a premier institute for capacity building and research in the field of remote sensing and geoinformatics.

Things to know:

  • The duration of the online course is one week, and it will be conducted from 5 to 9 December 2022.
  • The course is open to professionals working in hydrometeorological hazards-linked regional or national projects.
  • The course is also open to students and researchers involved in hydrometeorological hazards studies.
  • The course offers an overview of advanced earth observation data and modelling approaches for monitoring and quantitative assessment of hydrometeorological hazards.
  • It will cover the following topics:
    – Overview of earth observation data and geospatial techniques.
    – Hydrological and hydrodynamic modelling and its application in hydrometeorological hazards assessment.
    – Drought monitoring and assessment using remote sensing data.
    – Snow and glacier mapping and avalanche vulnerability assessment.
  • The course aims at spreading awareness about the importance of remote sensing data and process-based modelling in the assessment of hydrometeorological hazards such as floods, GLOFs, droughts, and avalanches.
  • Participants can attend the course live through the IIRS e-class portal or the institute’s official YouTube channel.

How to apply:

For more information, read the official notification.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

