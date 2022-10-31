Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

This Innovation School Teaches Kids in Villages to Solve Real-Life Issues, Minus Exams

innovative school by anil pradhan

Watch this video to see how Anil Pradhan’s innovation school in his Odisha village is helping hundreds of children learn how to solve ‘real-life problems’ through science and technology, going beyond rote-learning.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

The Indian education system is often criticised for its textbook-oriented learning. But a 26-year-old from Odisha is trying to get out of this box through his school for the children of Baral village in Odisha, which focuses on “solving real-life problems”. 

He is Anil Pradhan, a civil engineering graduate and the son of a tailor-turned-CRPF jawan. 

He discovered his inclination towards technology and innovation during his childhood. When he went to college, he built a satellite and designed a robot. After graduating, he decided to start a school on his family’s land.  

The International School for Rural Innovation started with very few students owing to its method of working. Anil says that parents were not interested in sending their kids to a school that promoted crafting and experimenting rather than textbook learning.

But now, it has more than 250 students, who have no exams, but learn new things everyday. The school is now affiliated with the Odisha state board and has 16 teachers, or volunteers, who are either college graduates or in their final year.

“I was born in 42 Mouza and left the area to receive a good education. But I don’t want people to migrate towards the cities for a decent education. They should have that facility at home, especially underprivileged students. I also found that the conventional school curriculum puts a burden on students. Such a system does not produce creative and innovative students who can find solutions for society. To address these concerns, I started this school,” he said.

Watch how the ‘real-life’ Rancho is creating a school that’s different from the norm:

Edited by Divya Sethu

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
ws_-_train

Bengalureans Can Now Use WhatsApp to Book Metro Tickets; Here’s How

What’s the ‘Two-Finger Test’ in Rape Cases & What the SC Order Says About It
WS - Dal Baati - Poster Image

History of Dal Baati: Rajasthan’s Winter Fav Loved by Soldiers & Royals Alike
WS - UGC

UGC Issues Urgent Notice Regarding Online PhDs By Foreign Unis, EduTech Platforms
cricket 1

In Historic Move, BCCI Announces Equal Match Fee for Women & Men in Cricket
ws_-_india_space_congress_720

India Space Congress 2022 to Help Spacetech Startups Enter $1.5 Trillion Economy
karman-4

Who is Karman Kaur — India’s Number 1 Singles Women Tennis Player

7 Traditional Indian Home Designs that Can Inspire Your Sustainable Houses Today

IIT Delhi, AIIMS Make Low-Cost Robotic Arm for Muscle Movement in Stroke Survivors
ws_-_rishi_sunak

Rishi Sunak to Pravind Jugnauth: 8 Indian-Descent Heads of Govt/States
ws_-_satyajit_ray

Int’l Federation of Film Critics Names Top 10 Indian Films, ‘Pather Panchali’ Tops
X
X
 
Product Of Week
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement