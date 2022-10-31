This Innovation School Teaches Kids in Villages to Solve Real-Life Issues, Minus Exams

The Indian education system is often criticised for its textbook-oriented learning. But a 26-year-old from Odisha is trying to get out of this box through his school for the children of Baral village in Odisha, which focuses on “solving real-life problems”.

He is Anil Pradhan, a civil engineering graduate and the son of a tailor-turned-CRPF jawan.

He discovered his inclination towards technology and innovation during his childhood. When he went to college, he built a satellite and designed a robot. After graduating, he decided to start a school on his family’s land.

The International School for Rural Innovation started with very few students owing to its method of working. Anil says that parents were not interested in sending their kids to a school that promoted crafting and experimenting rather than textbook learning.

But now, it has more than 250 students, who have no exams, but learn new things everyday. The school is now affiliated with the Odisha state board and has 16 teachers, or volunteers, who are either college graduates or in their final year.

“I was born in 42 Mouza and left the area to receive a good education. But I don’t want people to migrate towards the cities for a decent education. They should have that facility at home, especially underprivileged students. I also found that the conventional school curriculum puts a burden on students. Such a system does not produce creative and innovative students who can find solutions for society. To address these concerns, I started this school,” he said.

Watch how the 'real-life' Rancho is creating a school that's different from the norm:

