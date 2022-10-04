IIT Gandhinagar & SERB Launch Two Research Grants for Women Scientists, Researchers

A two-day national conclave on ‘Women in Science & Technology: Fostering Innovation’ co-organised by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, concluded on September 30. Two new SERB-POWER research grants for women scientists and researchers were launched at the conclave.

The POWER Translation Grant will enable women academicians to fast-track the commercialisation of their technologies, and the POWER Mobility Grant will provide travel support for women scientists, engineers, and technologists to gain international research exposure.

Prof Sandeep Verma, Secretary, SERB, announced the new verticals under SERB’s POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research) scheme.

“We are glad to partner with IITGN in creating the right footprint to bring together the Indian women researcher’s community. With four verticals under the SERB’s POWER scheme, including the two newly launched grants, our women researchers would have the right kind of funding to come up with their original ideas and take it forward to the level that it can be benchmarked globally,” said Prof Verma.

Prof Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IITGN, said, “These deliberations help nurture new friendships and lead to better productivity through collaborations.”

The inaugural session of the conclave was virtually addressed by Dr Archana Sharma, the only Indian staff scientist involved in the discovery of the ‘God particle’ and also the first Indian to get recruited by European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva.

While addressing the women scientists, she highlighted various opportunities for curious minds in core and applied science, technology, and theory. “Studying science, engineering, or physics prepares you with a new set of very multidisciplinary skills and can have implications far outside our fields to make a huge social impact. In our country, science and engineering are being facilitated like never before. We should focus on strategic national priorities and engage in international projects in such a way that we are able to make a difference that is meaningful to our country. Articulate your dreams very well, hook on to what you want to do, and never stop,” said Dr Sharma.

Nearly 200 women scientists, researchers, academicians, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and postdoctoral fellows from across the country participated in the two-day conclave and discussed challenges and opportunities in the field.

To know more about the SERB-Power Mobility grant, click here. To know about the SERB-Power Translation grant, click here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao