Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

IIT-M Launches Innovation Contest for Sustainable Startups; Winners to Get Rs 10 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Internship

IIT Madras has launched the third edition of the Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC), which is focussed on resource depletion and pollution accelerated by climate change. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has launched the third edition of Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC), which is focussed on resource depletion and pollution accelerated by climate change and biodiversity losses.  

This is an all-India eco-innovation and entrepreneurship competition that aims to “accelerate the lab-to-market transition of eco-innovations in India” by funding their development from proof-of-concept and lab-scale solutions to working prototypes or pilots.

Shortlisted teams will get funding and mentorship support to establish startups and a chance to take their idea to the market. Winners will also get Rs 10 lakh as a startup seed grant, as well as assistance such as access to incubation resources and angel and venture capital aid. 

The event was launched on Wednesday, where Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said that the institute also plans to establish a ‘School of Sustainability’ to work towards UN SDGs. He also announced that IIT-M will open up its patenting mechanism to the contest participants. 

“The Institute has a robust incubation ecosystem that can help start-ups mature and convert their ideas into a viable business,” he added. 

What is the theme this year?

The competition will focus on CRC, or ‘circularity in resource conservation’, with the idea to highlight the need to balance demand and earth’s supply, as well as rethink design and materials to enable resource reduction, recycling, recovery, and reuse. 

Highlighting the key focus areas of CZC 2022, principal coordinator Indumathi M Nambi said, “The competition will focus its target applicant pool on teams that have already demonstrated and validated lab-scale proof of concept, with a clear technological advancement.”

Competition details

An IIT-M press release noted that around 100 teams are expected to be shortlisted, and of them, 25 will be given prototype funding up to Rs 5 lakh per team. 

The teams will be trained to “sharpen their market orientation and entrepreneurial quotient, and develop the sustainability report for their product to market it as a clean-tech company”. 

They will also interact with experts in the industry and academia to hone their technical and business skills. 

How to apply?

Visit this link to learn more details of the competition. The last date of application is 24 September 2022. 

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love 4581
  • like 5071
  • inspired 3409
  • support 2090
  • appreciate 5538

‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreak Among Children in India; What We Know So Far
ws_-_anna_mani_-_poster_image

India’s Weather Woman: Anna Mani’s Feats Get Google Doodle Tribute
UPSC CSE Essay writing tips

Writing Powerful Essay to Clear UPSC CSE: Experts & IAS Officer Share Tips
ws_-_celeb_struggles_-_640_x_853

7 Times Celebs Opened Up About Their Health Struggles
ws_-_terrace_garden_lady

20 Foolproof Tips to Get the Perfect Terrace Garden
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
ws_-_india_flag

History of The National Flag: How India Got Its Tricolour
ws_-_woman_farmer

I Was Told Women Can’t Farm; Today My Vineyard Earns 30 Lakh/Year
ws_-_ina_hero_srk

What Binds This INA Hero to Shah Rukh Khan? Humanity’s Unending Spirit
X
X
 