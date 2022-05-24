10 Natural & Eco-Friendly Home Cleaners Under Rs 800 To Help You Live Sustainably

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.

Most of the chemical products we depend on for cleaning and maintaining our homes come with dangerous and toxic ingredients that could result in long term health concerns for the family. Moreover, the manufacture and disposal of these products also contribute greatly to environmental pollution — contaminants in chemical cleaners can pose detrimental effects to water bodies and marine organisms.

But you could make a difference by making conscious decisions for your home. To help you get started, here’s our list of sustainable and eco-friendly home cleaning solutions, all under Rs 800.

1. PureCult Floor Cleaner

The PureCult Floor Cleaner has a no rinse concentrated formula, and is made using eco-friendly and plant based ingredients, with natural antimicrobial agents and pure essential oils. It claims to contain no toxic ingredients like sulphates, phosphates, bleach, and ammonia, as well as no artificial colour or fragrance.

An added bonus is the aroma this cleaner will leave your home with — it contains natural fragrances with a blend of geranium and lavender essential oils. These oils also have anti-fungal and bacterial properties.

Review: “This floor cleaner by Pure Cult is a must try. It is free of all the harsh chemicals and keeps the floor sparkling clean. Also, it smells heavenly, unlike other floor cleaners that smell full of chemicals. I am extremely happy with the quality Pure Cult delivers each time,” writes Moushumi Pal in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 239 / 500ml

2. Organica ThinkSafe Natural Toilet Cleaner

Formulated with plant-based enzymes, Organica ThinkSafe Natural Toilet Cleaner works well in removing germs and leaving the toilet bowl sparkling.

Since it is made using eco-friendly ingredients, it is gentle on the environment, non-corrosive, and has a biodegradable formula. The cleaner is also free from hydrochloric acid, bleach and toxic fumes.

Its pH neutral formula makes it safe for the skin, and it is infused with natural fragrances of eucalyptus, lemongrass oil and other essential oils.

The thick liquid formulation helps you use less quantity per application, making it economical for use as well.

Review: “I was doubtful at first that a natural product would be able to clean at par with the chemical ones, but to my surprise, it went beyond expectations. Must buy, and throw those chemical substitutes away.” writes Shivam in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 270 for 1 litre

3. The Better Home All Purpose Cleaner

This all purpose solution from The Better Home is made using a plant-based and non-toxic formula that doesn’t contain soap or petroleum-based solvents. The solution is suitable for all surfaces and is safe for everyone at home. It is also free of sulphates, bleach, and parabens, making it safer for children and pets as well.

The cleaner uses essential oils and its ergonomic spray bottle lets you clean in just a few swipes.

The product can help you clean dirt, grease stains, and the like, and can also be used for deep cleaning appliances, windows, kitchen, tiles, floors, and bathroom counters.

Review: “I really like the citrusy scent of this product. Easy to use and cleans the counters, appliances, and kitchen walls well,” writes a customer in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 199 for 1 litre

4. Proklean GreaseOut – Eco Friendly Natural Kitchen Degreaser

Proklean GreaseOut is an eco-friendly kitchen grease removing solution made with bio-based ingredients.

It is efficient in removing all the stubborn grease and dirt from kitchen appliances, counter tops, chimneys etc. It contains zero allergens, sulphates or phosphates, hence making the product safe for even the most sensitive skin types. It is also cruelty-free and Greenpro certified (the highest certification in India for genuinely green products).

Review: “Have used different products to remove grease formation in the kitchen. But only this product made some difference and was easy to use and clean. Results were a lot better. I recommend it,” writes Rahil in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 256 for pack of 2 (400 ml each)

5. SacredEarth Natural Dish Wash Liquid

This natural dish wash liquid is plant-based and environment-friendly, and leaves no residue. It also has no artificial additives like colours, fragrances, enzymes, bleaches etc.

The liquid is rich in ingredients like soapnuts, lemon, lemongrass, thyme and bergamot. It also lathers well and just a few drops are sufficient to clean 15-20 utensils. It quickly creates mounds of foam while naturally moisturising and softening the skin. The dishwash gel is safe for utensils, and is gentle on the skin and baby safe.

Review: “The first thing is that it is free of chemicals, which is the best part. The smell of the product is also too good. I have been using this product for the past few years. I am very much satisfied with the product. It lathers well too. It is very mild and it is safe on hands even for people with very sensitive skin,” writes Sreelakshmi in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 397 for 500 ml

6. Koparo Furniture Cleaner

Made with natural ingredients and oils, the Koparo Furniture Cleaner can efficiently clean, condition and protect wooden items at home. As a high quality wood conditioner & cleaner, the product helps in removing accumulated dirt, dust, and grease, and revitalises wood. It also gives the 3-in-1 benefits of cleaning, polishing and protecting the wood against moisture damage.

It is safe to use on all wooden surfaces, including tables, antiques, railings and banisters, kitchen cabinets, and so on. Also, it leaves no oily or waxy residue on surfaces after use.

This liquid has been made using pure natural oils and non-caustic plant-based ingredients. It is also PETA-certified cruelty free and vegan.

Review: “This is a must have product for all homes. I was really amazed with the outcome. Can be used on raw wood, Formica, cane furniture,” writes Jaspreet in reviews.

Price: Rs 236 for 300ml

7. Herbal Strategi – Bathroom & Kitchen Fitting Cleaner

This bathroom and kitchen fitting cleaner is made from plant-based ingredients like lemon oil and coconut-based surfactants, which are known to be a powerful cleansing agent and a deodoriser.

It can be used to clean bathroom tiles, sink, bathtub, bathroom and kitchen fittings, as well to remove water stains. It is biodegradable and gentle on the environment.

The refreshing odour of the lemon oil helps in getting rid of the damp odour that is common in near sinks and water taps. It not only works as a cleaning agent, but also keeps the bathroom and kitchen free of calcification, which can make the fittings tight and hard to use.

The product is safe for the skin and free of toxic ingredients, thereby keeping kids and pets safe.

Review: “Excellent product — removes the stains perfectly,” writes Gowtham in reviews.

Price: Rs 210 for 500ml

8. Tierra Floor Cleaner Liquid

The Tierra floor cleaner liquid is biodegradable and is made from plant-based ingredients with zero toxic chemicals. This eco-friendly cleaner removes tough stains and dirt, and helps keep the floor squeaky clean at all times.

The cleaner is also infused with extracts of neem and basil, and is safe for kids and pets. It can be used to clean all kinds of floors like marble, wood, granite, ceramic, tile floors etc.

Review: “I have a crawling infant at home, so I decided to switch to eco-friendly cleaning products. The normal cleaner leaves a soapy residue on the floor, which gives a slippery sticky feeling. However, there was no such residue left after using this floor cleaner,” writes Revathi in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 299 for 1 litre

9. Brand Nourish’s PUER Dishwashing Gel

The PUER Dishwashing Gel is made using plant-based ingredients and guarantees “squeaky clean utensils in seconds”. This gel has robust grease-cutting properties and can even be used to clean dried-up dishes with stubborn stains.

It also contains a NEOFRESH aroma molecule that helps in eliminating strong food odour. The brand says that a single spoon of PUER dishwashing gel is enough to clean upto 10 utensils (depending on the size of the utensils).

Review: “Product quality is amazing. It is so good and better than any other dish washing liquids. Also, the smell is amazing. Must buy,” writes a customer in Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 131 for 500ml

10. Dr Octo Laundry Liquid

This biodegradable, non-toxic and eco-friendly detergent liquid is derived from 100% natural and rich sources. It is also infused with fragrances that are safe and free from allergens.

The gentle formula of this detergent liquid forms lather and foam to clean the dirt. The product is free from chemicals like MEA, chlorine, phthalates, ammonia and phosphates. Therefore it is safe for children.

The brand also claims to be plastic neutral and says that for every single bottle of plastic they use, they recycle a similar quantity of plastic.

Review: “Have been looking for eco-friendly cleaning products for a long time, Dr Octo seems like my last stop. It is unexpectedly effective for a plant-based product. There’s a lingering citrusy fragrance that I absolutely love. Happy to have ordered this,” writes a customer on Amazon reviews.

Price: Rs 287 for 1 litre

