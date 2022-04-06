5 Must-Visit Sustainable Eateries in Bengaluru Innovating with Eco-Friendly Ways

From tiny grab-and-go outlets to fine dining restaurants, Bengaluru offers a wide range of food experiences that suit almost everyone’s needs. Among thousands of eateries across the ‘garden city’, a few stand out not just with delicious food, but also meaningful initiatives that promote sustainability.

Here are a few such food places in Bengaluru:

1. Eat Raja

This unique juice bar, located in Malleswaram in Bengaluru, is well-known for implementing zero-waste concepts.

Run by former radio jockey turned entrepreneur RJ Raaj, the shop serves fresh and unsweetened juices in fruit shells. They have also replaced plastic straws with other alternatives such as paper straws, reusable steel straws, straws made from fallen banana leaves and bamboo, and wheat paste straws.

Eat Raja also encourages customers to bring their own containers for takeaway and has also eliminated the use of single-use plastic with the help of glass containers. As part of making the sustainable initiative, Raaj also uses citrus to make natural bio-enzyme cleaners and turns wet waste into eco-friendly compost and fertilisers.

2. Arogya Ahaara

Located at JP Nagar, this restaurant serves South Indian and North Indian cuisine, with several millet-based dishes. With quite a loyal customer base in Bengaluru, this food hub provides take away options as well, but with a difference. The customers are asked to bring their own boxes, bowls and bottles for every type of takeaway order of food, which is measured in grams/kilos.

3. Go Native

A cafe with around five branches in different parts of the city, Go Native provides an enriching gastronomical experience by offering delicious farm to table vegetarian meals. Their dishes are made with organic, seasonal and farm-fresh produce sourced from farms within a radius of 500 km to ensure the best flavours with minimal carbon footprint. They cater to a wide array of food preferences like gluten-free, vegan, Jain-friendly, keto-friendly, low protein, and high protein.

Launched by Anvitha Prashanth, Radeesh Shetty and Jenny Pinto in 2017, this cafe also lets you shop organic handicrafts and retail products that reflect sustainability and conscious living.

Besides, the entire cafe is run on solar power and harvests rainwater on the rooftop.

4. The GreenPath Organic State

Situated in Malleshwaram, The GreenPath Organic State is an eco-initiative by H R Jayaram, a lawyer turned organic farmer. It houses an organic restaurant, detox cafe, and an organic store. Their restaurant Forgotten Foods has a great ambience and is known for its farm-to-table organic food.

The restaurant also experiments with different millet recipes, including those for pizzas, sweets, and ice-creams, in order to promote the ‘good food’ movement and revive traditional recipes.

All raw material for the restaurant is grown in Jayaram’s organic farm, which runs only on rain water. In addition, all parts of the farm, including the restaurant, use biogas and solar panels to generate as much energy as possible

5. Corner House

This iconic dessert destination, which is a favourite among many residents of the city, has introduced the ‘Bring Your Own Bowl’ (BYOB) initiative to cut down on their plastic burden and to take a step towards sustainable living.

The brand, which has several outlets across the city, has taken up this initiative also by promising to contribute Rs 10 to a worthy cause for every disposable container you save.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)