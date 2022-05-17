Watch: ‘Auto Garden’ Helps Delhi Rickshawala Beat The Summer Heat

While it is common to plant trees and grow little gardens in our homes, Mahendra Kumar, who has been driving an auto-rickshaw in Delhi for the past three decades, gave this a twist by growing some vegetables on his vehicle.

The driver implemented this interesting idea in 2020, inspired by the soaring temperatures during the day. “During rides, most passengers take photos and videos. They often tip me for growing plants and helping save the environment in my own way,” says Mahendra.

To date, he has grown over 25 varieties of vegetables and flowers. Following the technique, many other drivers from his locality have initiated ‘auto top farming’.

Advertisement

Watch the unique auto which provides ‘cool’ rides: