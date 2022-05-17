Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Watch: ‘Auto Garden’ Helps Delhi Rickshawala Beat The Summer Heat

Mahendra Kumar, an auto driver in Delhi, has set up a vegetable garden on his vehicle to beat Delhi’s summer. Here’s a video of how he does it.

While it is common to plant trees and grow little gardens in our homes, Mahendra Kumar, who has been driving an auto-rickshaw in Delhi for the past three decades, gave this a twist by growing some vegetables on his vehicle.

The driver implemented this interesting idea in 2020, inspired by the soaring temperatures during the day. “During rides, most passengers take photos and videos. They often tip me for growing plants and helping save the environment in my own way,” says Mahendra.

To date, he has grown over 25 varieties of vegetables and flowers. Following the technique, many other drivers from his locality have initiated ‘auto top farming’.

Watch the unique auto which provides ‘cool’ rides:

