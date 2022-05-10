Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Agriculture|Solar

A Farmer’s Son & His Innovation are Helping Extend Shelf Life of Veggies Across India

Watch this video to see how Vaibhav Tidke, a farmer’s son, developed solar dryers to increase the shelf life of farm produce and minimise wastage.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

From a young age, Vaibhav Tidke saw how farmers struggled due to a lack of storage options and facilities. Being a farmer’s son himself, this hit close to home. He decided to use his engineering background to do something about this crisis and developed a solution — solar dryers.

“In India, the post-harvest loss of fruits and vegetables is close to 60 million tonnes,” he says.

He explains how his technology does not simply help extend the shelf life of products but does so without adding chemicals and preservatives. He says that so far, it has been installed in 1,200 sites across the country, as well as overseas.

Advertisement

With a vision to feed 9 billion people by 2050, Vaibhav is on his way to building more sustainable solutions.

To understand how this technology works, check out the video:

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement