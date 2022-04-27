ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Research Vacancies; Salary Up To Rs 47,000

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a recruitment drive, which will be conducted at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad, Telangana. There are currently 55 combined vacancies for junior research fellows, research associates and research scientists.

Things to know:

The candidates will be selected on a temporary basis, which may be later extended for up to a maximum period of five years based on the requirement and performance of the candidate.

There are 12 vacancies for junior research fellows.

Candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellow position must have degrees in ME or MTech in remote sensing, GIS, remote sensing and GIS, geoinformatics, geomatics, geospatial technology or spatial information technology with BE or BTech in civil engineering or MSc in agriculture.

There are 41 vacancies for research scientists.

Candidates applying for research scientist positions must have degrees in ME or MTech in remote sensing, GIS, remote sensing and GIS, geoinformatics, geomatics, geospatial technology, and spatial information technology with BE or BTech in computer science, computer science engineering, information technology or geoinformatics and other relevant streams.

There are 2 vacancies for research associates.

Candidates applying for the research associate position must have a PhD in botany, ecology, forestry, environmental sciences or wildlife biology with MSc and BSc in related subjects.

Candidates with ME/M.Tech/ M.Sc. Tech or equivalent degree are required to have First class with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale and those with MSc should be in First class with a minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Candidates who pursued Professional courses through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) are not eligible to apply.

Rounding of Percentage of Marks/CGPA Grading is not allowed.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview before the Selection Committee. Communication shall be sent only to the screened-in/shortlisted candidates.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications through the NRSC website.

After registration, the candidates will be provided with an online registration number, which should be saved for future reference.

Candidates are required to upload the scanned copy of all the required documents including photograph, signature, certificates, abstract of PhD thesis, award of PhD from the University, etc.

For more details, check the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application form: 25 April 2022

Last date for submitting the application form: 8 May 2022