Fairy Lights to Outdoor Cookers: 8 Cool Solar Gadgets to Help You Live Greener

Solar-powered gadgets are the need of the hour to not only save money but also for the greater cause of saving the planet. When you have plenty of sunlight available for free, why waste money on depleting resources?

There are a wide variety of solar devices available on Amazon which you’ll find are just as efficient as regular electronics. Try these super cool innovations to start living a sustainable life:

1. Security torches for garden

These run on high-end monocrystalline silicon solar panels and need no batteries. They come with three modes — torch, breath, and lighting. Formed by 96 LED lamp beads, the light gives a pleasant glow to your home garden or balcony. The light is waterproof and works well even in harsh weather conditions. It is durable, easy to install, and has a six-month limited replacement warranty.

Buy it here.

2. String lights

These energy-saving and eco-friendly flexible fairy lights can decorate walls, beds, christmas trees, bouquets, or whatever your heart desires. During the day, the solar panel converts sunlight into electrical energy stored in the built-in 800 mAh rechargeable battery. The string lights will automatically light up at night. The charge time is six to eight hours, they work for about eight to twelve hours. There are 120 super bright LED lights in the string.

Buy it here.

3. Solar cooker

Vitamins and other nutrients won’t break down if food is prepared in low heat. A solar cooker thus helps in arranging healthier food by saving energy. Solar cooked foods are free of mutagens and carcinogens produced by high-heat methods. There is no fire or smoke involved in the preparation of your meals, which makes the process more gentle.

Buy it here.

4. Solar lantern

With a solar panel with 1.7W and li-ion battery with 3.7V/2600mAh, this lantern’s LED has 50,000 hours life. Under sufficient sunlight, it takes about eight hours to fully charge. It works for seven hours in the brightest mode, 13 hours in brighter mode, 32 hours in bright mode, and 61 hours in bed light mode. The device also contains a mobile charging facility.

Buy it here.

5. Twin solar light lamps

This solar security outdoor light has twin lamps that can be moved 130 degrees vertically and horizontally. They help in wider illumination and easy energy absorption as they can be adjusted according to the sun’s direction. They automatically turn on and off during the break of dusk and dawn respectively. The waterproof material is ideal to be installed on the wall, terrace, pillar, post, outdoor garden or balcony.

Buy it here.

6. Emergency solar light

This solar light radiates 400 lumens of brightness with upto 72 hours of light on a single charge. It can be used as an emergency light, study lamp, bed ,lamp and to charge your phone. It is perfect as a travel and adventure lighting accessory during camping activities. This lightweight light has three power modes. It is waterproof, and can thus be used both indoors and outdoors.

Buy it here.

7. Portable solar power bank

Compatible with iPhone, Android and other USB devices, this power bank has a 20000mAh battery. It is equipped with a compass and two LED flashlights, which makes the product ideal for travel purposes. It has a solar charging indicator and four USB charging indicators on the device. Made from eco-friendly silicone, this solar power bank has the ability to dissipate heat.

Buy it here.

8. Floating water pump

This water fountain is the perfect decor for your garden or courtyard. It is fully powered by solar light and works even when the sunlight is low. Once the sunlight is accessible to the solar panel, it will automatically start within three seconds. Make sure the panel faces directly to the sun with no shadow, and clean it regularly. There are four different nozzles attached to match different fountain heights and patterns.

Buy it here.

Edited by Divya Sethu