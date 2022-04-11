Metaverse: How Companies like Amazon Are Innovating With Unique Ways in The Virtual World

Opening a whole new spectrum that blurs the horizons of the real and digital world, Metaverse comes with a multitude of opportunities for innovators, developers, investors and entrepreneurs.

This article has been sponsored by Amazon India.

Metaverse has been touted to be the next big thing to bring about a global evolution, not just in technology but in almost every sector.

Something that was considered possible only in Sci-Fi novels, films, series and video games a few years back is now a reality. A convergence of the augmented, physical and virtual reality, Metaverse is a digital world with endless possibilities. In a post-pandemic world that expedited the emergence of virtual spaces, Metaverse provides an opportunity to establish connections through its immersive technologies.

Owing to this, major companies like Amazon, TCS, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, etc. are investing to have a presence in Metaverse, helping further a virtual ecosystem.

No matter the field or industry, the impact of the innovation of Metaverse can be felt everywhere. Inspired by its potential, the Amazon Specials store, a segment of Amazon India focused on launching innovative products, organised a revolutionary launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

One of OnePlus’ newest and most anticipated products, the unboxing of the OnePlus 10 Pro was done simultaneously in both the real world and digital world of Metaverse. This experience was set to highlight the unique and impressive features of the OnePlus 10 Pro while giving an opportunity for users to view it in a 360-degree environment.

The metaverse was built in Decentraland where they could create their character and make their way to the given coordinates i.e. -25, 69, to attend the unboxing event.

“We wanted to have an epic launch which will do justice to the epic 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera, 80W SuperVOOC charging, LTPO 2.0, and many other excellent features, found in the OnePlus 10 Pro, and there’s no way better than to go to Metaverse!” says Amazon India spokesperson.

Indian Startups making their Meta-debut

Following in the footsteps of the major tech companies, several Indian startups have also begun to invest in Metaverse. Here are 3 such innovative platforms:

Cope Studio: Founded by Vaibhav Sharma, this Bengaluru based deep-tech startup is focused on helping early-stage ventures through its product studio. It combines design, product support and capital to develop a platform that accelerates repeatable creation and growth of successful products and services, like Urban Vault, Vedantu, Reality Tools, Dehidden, etc.

Bolly Heroes: Based on collaboration with major production houses, brands, celebrities and music labels, this unique venture has created a parallel Bollywood world called Bollyverse that allows customers to write, act and produce their own stories. This step is not only set to change the course of the entertainment industry but also encourage community-driven films, shows, animation and games.

Zippy: Founded by Sunny Makroo, this Metaverse platform is for runners and allows its users to safely connect with fellow runners from across the globe. One can run major marathons in different cities like Tokyo, London, Boston, or even jungle trails, beach runs, etc, all through their avatars, linked to fitness wearables like treadmill sensors, in the real world.

