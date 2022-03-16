12 Best Budget Homestays in Puducherry For That Dreamy Vacation

Up until 1954, Puducherry, formerly known as Pondicherry, was under French Colonial rule. Famous for Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville, its beaches and colonial architecture – Puducherry is a place that has something for everyone.

If you are looking to plan a break this summer then here are 12 homestays you can consider booking.

1. Gratitude Heritage

While the exact age of this homestay is not known, it is very well over 200 years of age. This is a property that is steeped in history. The elegantly designed rooms offer plenty of opportunities for rest and recreation. When the property was being restored to serve as a homestay, a lot of the architectural detailing was left as is.

If you happen to visit this property, do wander around and look for an iron money safe built into a thick bedroom wall. While the key has long been lost, the safe remains.

Location: 52, Rue Romain Rolland, Pondicherry India, 605001

Contact: Gratitude Heritage

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 3000/night (exclusive of tax)

Review: Ournotesfromtheroad, an Instagram handle says, “If peace and joy are what you are looking for in a stay, this is the place to be.”

2. The House of Blue Mangoes

Inspired by David Davidar’s book tired The House of Blue Mangoes, this quaint cottage is unmissable with its yellow walls. This restored homestay is a perfect blend of European and South Indian architecture. If you want to spend some time revisiting the past architecture and interiors, then this is the place for you. There is a lovely open courtyard, which is perfect for you to catch up on some reading or ‘me time’.

Location: 11/13, St Theresa Lane, St Theresa St, MG Road Area, Puducherry, 605001

Contact: The House of Blue Mangoes

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 2500/night (exclusive of tax)

Review: Shotbyriyaa on Instagram describes this place as a home away from home.

3. Patricia Guest House

Situated in the French quarter, this property will draw you in with all the lovely artefacts and green nooks. Its proximity to the beach, Aurobindo ashram and the paper factory is a huge bonus. The house is an heirloom that was purchased by a lady called Patricia’s great grandfather, a merchant, on one of his trips to India. Since then the family has been managing the homestay.

Location: 20/28 François Martin street, Puducherry, 605001

Contact: +917708329735

Tariff: Rs 4000 and above

4. Voguenvilla

If you are looking to escape from the regular humdrum of life then this is just the place for you. Surrounded by thick green foliage, Voguenvilla comes highly recommended by regular travellers. This property is also situated very close to the beach and the Auroville bakery. If you are keen on trying your hands at some pottery, classes can be arranged upon request.

Location: Bommiarpalayam, Tamil Nadu, India

Contact: Voguenvilla

Tariff: Rs 1,100/night

5. Mantra

The tastefully done up interior with a hint of Chettinad architecture will leave you mesmerised. The floor tiles and the pillars are what make this property stand apart. Located at a five-minute walk from the French quarter, this property offers a lot for tourists looking to unwind in Puducherry. This property also offers its guests access to the swimming pool.

Location: Pillayar Koil Street, Vaithikuppam, Puducherry

Contact: Mantra

Tariff: Rs 3,000/night and above

6. Serenity House

Located in the White Town of Pondicherry, this property utilises design elements to harness the natural light and airflow. The property is situated a stone’s throw from the beach, main bazaar area, mission street and Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

Location: Viratipatu, Heritage Town, Puducherry, Union Territory of Puducherry, India, 605001

Contact: No. 26, Rue, Law De Lauriston St, Puducherry

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 3,000/night

Review: Richa, having stayed at this property earlier this year, on the Air BnB website, says, “Great stay! The decor and colours are outstanding and won our hearts from the moment we saw the pictures on Airbnb.”

7. Villa Kalifie

This property is located in the heart of town. However, the street where the property is located is in a quiet neighbourhood. Air-conditioned rooms are arranged on three floors while a terrace lets you enjoy great views of the botanical garden. Comfort and charm are the two reasons why you should pick this place.

Location: 67, VOC St, MG Road Area, Puducherry, 605001

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 1,300/night

Contact: 094420 30414

8. Villa Meena

Situated in the French Quarters, Villa Meena is a simple bed and breakfast place. One has the option of unwinding with a good book or even practising some yoga on the open terrace. You could even borrow a cycle and explore the city on wheels. Villa Meena is located in the White Town and one can access the beach easily from the property.

Location: 8, Suffren St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001

Contact: +91 8610247636

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 1,500/night

9. The Wildflowers of Walden

This apartment-style building offers a couple of private rooms for guests. The rooms are cosy and well designed with elegant linen and matching curtains. There is a foliage-like theme throughout the space with plenty of framed photos, illustrations and even the paisley and leaf patterns in the rugs and bed linen.

Location: Saint Theresa Street 49, 605001 Pondicherry, India

Contact: The Wildflower of Walden

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 2,000/night

10. Lotus Studio

Located in the middle of a garden with a large fish pond, Lotus Studio is perfect if you are looking to get away from the bustle of the city. The private garden area has seating set amidst beautiful greens.

Location: 201/5 Skandavan, Edayanchavadi Rd C/O Auroville Po, Auroville, India, 605101

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 2,200/ night

Contact: Lotus Studio

11. A La Villa Creole

This homestay is 5km from the airport, making it easily accessible. The rooms come with a private bath and some have balconies too which open to beautiful scenic views. The property also offers cars and bikes on hire. It is a great place for those who love art and architecture.

Location: 50, La Bourdonnais St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001

Contact: 097903 93834

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 1000/night

12. La Maison Radha

Located in White Town, La Maison Radha is one of the best-rated homestays in Puducherry. This property has eight themed bedrooms. Guests can avail of various facilities, which include, ayurvedic massage treatment, yoga and cooking classes.

Location: 23, Thillai Maistry Street, Puducherry, 605001

Tariff: Rs 1,400/night

Contact: 91 9842339990, +91 9442529860

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)