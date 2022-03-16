10 Easy To Carry Essentials You Must Take On Your Next Road Trip

Going for a road trip can be the equivalent of a system reboot — experiencing all the nature and adventure that the world has to offer, while out on the road.

Before you set out on your journey, there may be some travel essentials you’d want to keep in mind. Here’s a list:

1. Neck pillow and eye mask

Getting good sleep whenever and wherever possible is one of the most important things. Using a good pillow can position the neck well in a way that minimises the chances of aches. Meanwhile, an eye mask works well in sleep initiation and to avoid light from entering your eye. Both items are made of soft materials for comfortable usage. The pillow can be hooked to the baggage and needs no additional space.

2. First aid kit

Always carry a kit with basic medical aids to manage any immediate accidents. What you put inside this kit is a personal choice. Some must-haves are plaster, band-aids, antiseptic cream, cream or spray to relieve insect bites and stings, thermometer and painkillers. Take frequent looks at expiry dates and replace/refill accordingly. The pouch has enough room for all such essentials.

3. Toilet Seat Cover

It’s always scary to use public toilets in India, especially for women. The issue of hygiene can be partially solved by carrying disposable toilet seat covers. This ensures zero contact with germs and is ideal for those who are prone to infections. The pack contains 30 single-use disposable covers. Made of biodegradable material, the covers are eco-friendly too.

4. Mobile holder

For hassle-free driving, mobile holders are important. They can help you avoid frequent stops to check the map for finding a route. This product’s system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger. A two-step locking lever provides additional mounting support for multiple surfaces. Any device can be placed on it. It also rotates 360 degrees which is an advantage in capturing photos/videos.

5. Coolbox

This icebox, which can be placed inside a car or any other vehicle is another essential. It can keep things like drinks and medicines cool for up to 48 hours. Additionally, it can be used to carry tiffin boxes, lunch boxes, or bento boxes. The product is made of high-quality material, and food and drinks can be safely kept inside.

6. Tyre puncture repair kit

Repairing a punctured tyre is a basic life skill, especially for frequent travellers. Make the process easier by always keeping a repair kit inside the vehicle. The kit is ideal to repair any vehicles like bikes, cars and vans. It contains a reamer, probe, puncture repair strips, cutter, nose plier, chalk, tyre valve, valve cap and gloves. These come in a nylon bag which can be easily carried.

7. Sunglasses

Sunglasses are not a luxury, but an essential to protect eyes from UV rays, dust and other harmful matters. Go for an eco-friendly option by picking wooden framed sunglasses available online. It gives a rustic and classy look too. The product comes with UV400 protection and polarised glasses.

8. Water bottle

Rather than buying mineral water bottles everywhere, carry your own bottle that you can refill. It can help in reducing the usage of single-use plastic and maintain good health. Choose a stainless steel, bamboo or copper water bottle which can be used for a long period of time. The given product is a black stainless steel 1-litre bottle. It is safe to use even if the water heats up during the journey.

9. Steel straws

The perfect partner for your juices and aerated drinks, this steel straw can be washed and reused for a long time to avoid contributing more waste. It requires tiny space in your pouch but benefits the planet a lot.

10. Journal

A really fun part of a road trip is also what comes after — going through photos and videos you took during the vacation In the same breath, why not jot down memories, details, and things you learnt along the way? This classy handcrafted leather journal is a perfect item to keep those memories alive. It is hand-stitched with 240 pages and can be easily carried. The pages are made of recycled paper.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)