She Went From Battling Cancer at 22 to Running ‘Uber of the Skies’ Worth Rs 500 Million

Hailing from a typical Marwari family, Kanika Tekriwal always knew she would land up in the business field. But her journey wasn’t as easy as she expected because she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 22.

And even though doctors didn’t sound hopeful, Kanika’s determination changed the narrative.

Today, she is the owner of a 500 million worth private jet, helicopter management and chartered services business — the largest in the country. Otherwise known as the ‘Uber of the skies’, the company works with around 150 commercial plane operators in India.

Like any other woman, Kanika too faced rejections. “Initially it took time for people to take me seriously for the business I am in and I did receive remarks such as ‘You should take up baking cupcakes’ and the like,” she said.

The entrepreneur has been named in Forbes 30 under 30 as one of Asia’s leading entrepreneurs in 2016.

Watch the inspiring journey of this passionate businesswoman here: