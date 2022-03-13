ISRO’s Young Scientist Program YUVIKA 2022 Invites Applications from School Students

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) or Young Scientist Programme is a special initiative with an objective to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to young students, especially in rural areas.

It also expects to create a platform that encourages more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research/ careers.

Things to know:

This is a two-week residential programme for students in Class 9 as of 1 March 2022.

It includes invited talks, experience sharing by eminent scientists, experimental demonstration, lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

Applicants must be students from a school located within the territory of India.

A total of 150 students will be selected for the programme with minimum participation from each state/ union territory.

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in Class 8, participation in the science fair, membership in scout and guides/ NCC/ NSS, victory in science competitions and online quiz, all within the past three years.

Students from a school located within the panchayat area will be given special weightage.

Students will be taken to visit Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on completion of the programme.

All expenditures including travel, lodging and boarding will be borne by ISRO.

Travel fare for one parent/ guardian will also be provided.

The programme will take place between 16 and 28 May 2022.

For more details, go through the official website.

How to apply:

Fill out the official registration form.

Within 48 hours of registration appear for the online quiz after carefully reading the instructions.

After 60 minutes from quiz submission, log in to the YUVIKA portal and fill in the required information.

Prior to the last date, upload all documents.

Important dates:

Opening date of application – 10 March 2022, 10.30 am

Last date for submitting an application – 10 April 2022, 4 pm

Announcement of provisional selection list – 20 April 2022

In case of queries, write to yuvika@isro.gov.in.