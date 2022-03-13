ISRO’s Young Scientist Program YUVIKA 2022 Invites Applications from School Students

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) or Young Scientist Programme is a special initiative with an objective to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to young students, especially in rural areas.
It also expects to create a platform that encourages more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research/ careers.
Things to know:
- This is a two-week residential programme for students in Class 9 as of 1 March 2022.
- It includes invited talks, experience sharing by eminent scientists, experimental demonstration, lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.
- Applicants must be students from a school located within the territory of India.
- A total of 150 students will be selected for the programme with minimum participation from each state/ union territory.
- The selection will be based on the marks obtained in Class 8, participation in the science fair, membership in scout and guides/ NCC/ NSS, victory in science competitions and online quiz, all within the past three years.
- Students from a school located within the panchayat area will be given special weightage.
- Students will be taken to visit Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on completion of the programme.
- All expenditures including travel, lodging and boarding will be borne by ISRO.
- Travel fare for one parent/ guardian will also be provided.
- The programme will take place between 16 and 28 May 2022.
- For more details, go through the official website.
How to apply:
- Fill out the official registration form.
- Within 48 hours of registration appear for the online quiz after carefully reading the instructions.
- After 60 minutes from quiz submission, log in to the YUVIKA portal and fill in the required information.
- Prior to the last date, upload all documents.
Important dates:
- Opening date of application – 10 March 2022, 10.30 am
- Last date for submitting an application – 10 April 2022, 4 pm
- Announcement of provisional selection list – 20 April 2022
In case of queries, write to yuvika@isro.gov.in.