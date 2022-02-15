Who Are The Mindtree Co-Founders Who Donated Rs 425 Crore To IISC’s Latest Project?

The co-founders of Mindtree, an IT services and consulting firm, have announced that they will donate Rs 425 crore to fund IISc’s (Indian Institute of Science) ‘first-of-its-kind’ not-for-profit multi-speciality hospital and medical school.

This initiative, taken by Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, alongside Radha and N S Parthasarathy, will help the institute to build the 800-bed multi-speciality hospital. The estimated cost of the upcoming project is a total of Rs 900 crore. The institute will be named the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

Mindtree, now part of the L&T Group, was founded in 1999.

Subroto Bagchi, former chairperson and co-founder of the company, is known for taking up several socially responsible positions. In 2016, he quit his well-paying job at a tech major and became the chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Corporation (OSDC), where he reportedly worked for a salary of Rs 1 per month. In March 2020, he was appointed as the state government’s spokesperson on the pandemic.

In 2021, Subroto gave Rs 340 crore to set up a cancer and palliative care centre in Bhubaneswar. This 63-year-old philanthropist and his family have also been active contributors to the charity works of Aravind Eye Hospital, Amrita University and Ahmedabad University. He has served on the boards of IIM Bengaluru, Indian Oil, and IIIT Bhubaneswar, and currently serves on the board of governors of Software Technology Parks of India.

“In one way or the other, everyone wants to give back. Many people, particularly the young, are engaged in philanthropy. Some of us are lucky to get an opportunity to play a bigger role on a larger platform. We must do what we can and not indulge in comparison. We must have deep humility, before we begin such initiatives and know that there were problems before us and there will be problems after us. If I pause and look around it becomes evident that I walk in the shadow of giants,” Subrato told Outlook India.

He is also a renowned writer, his best-sellers being The High-Performance Entrepreneur, Go Kiss the World, The Professional, MBA at 16, The Elephant Catchers and SELL.

Meanwhile, N S Parthasarathy, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, is the managing partner of Mela Ventures and co-founder of Mindtree. As a technology expert with over 35 years of experience in the Indian IT sector, Partha played a vital role in setting up engineering processes during his early days in Mindtree. The company grew from a venture capital funded startup in 1999 to a billion dollar revenue company in 2022 with his strenuous effort.

Prior to co-founding Mindtree, he was in Wipro’s global research and development team for 15 years. He also served on the NASSCOM IT Services council for four years. He is a founder director of WhiteSwan Foundation, an NGO focusing on creating awareness on mental health.

Regarding the huge donation to IISc, he tweeted, “Radha and I feel humbled and privileged to be part of the grand vision of IISc Bangalore to combine science, engineering and medicine towards transforming healthcare.”

IISc signed a partnership with the couples, who have made the largest single private donation to the institute. “Their generous contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution building in India, particularly in medical research,” said professor Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc.

The construction of the hospital is said to begin by June 2022. It will be operational by the end of 2024.

