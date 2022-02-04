Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
UPSC CSE: 6 Tips on How to Study Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity
UPSC CSE: 6 Tips on How to Study Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity
How 4 Brothers Turned Their Tiny Paan Shop Into a 300 Crore Dairy Empire
How 4 Brothers Turned Their Tiny Paan Shop Into a 300 Crore Dairy Empire
Explained: 11 Words Used on Shark Tank
Explained: 11 Words Used on Shark Tank
Homemaker’s Innovative, Low-Cost Hacks to Turn Chemically-Laden Land into Organic Farm
Homemaker’s Innovative, Low-Cost Hacks to Turn Chemically-Laden Land into Organic Farm
9 Upcoming OTT Films & Series Inspired by Real Life
9 Upcoming OTT Films & Series Inspired by Real Life
Bengaluru Man Grows Urban Jungle of 1700 Trees
Bengaluru Man Grows Urban Jungle of 1700 Trees
Chennai|healthy living
Subashree at her herbal garden on the terrace

11 Medicinal Plants You Can Grow at Home for Respiratory & Digestive Health

Subashree Vijay, a herbal gardening expert from Chennai, shares a list of medicinal plants that can be easily grown at home for improved respiratory and digestive health.

Subashree Vijay, a resident of Chennai, is an entrepreneur who sells herbal products from food to cosmetics and is an expert in gardening.

For the past two decades, she has maintained a herbal garden with over 400 varieties of medicinal plants. She also runs her own company, Atria, which offers functional food products, herbal cosmetics and herbal plants.

Subashree, who grew up in Madurai, was always fond of gardening since her childhood. It was her favourite pastime.
“After marriage, my family became my priority but I always tried to maintain a mini-garden even when we were staying in an apartment,” Subashree tells The Better India.

“Later, I happened to meet Mr Nellai Nayakam, a traditional Siddha (medicine) practitioner based out of Chennai and I started assisting him. He was the one who introduced me to herbs. Eventually, it became my passion and I started learning more about medicinal plants and their benefits,” says Subhashree who also did her postgraduation in Physics.

“Every house should have a couple of herbal plants in their garden,” she says with conviction. “There are a lot of medicinal plants that can be easily grown even in small spaces with a little care.”

Besides growing a herbal garden, the 50-year-old also helps in setting up these gardens for schools and colleges. She runs a seed bank and sells medicinal plants. It is for this reason that she received a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for her work with herbal plants and for making a herbal deodoriser, a substitute for naphthalene balls.

Subashree's herbal garden on the terrace
Subashree’s herbal garden on the terrace

Talking to The Better India, Subashree shares a list of 10 medicinal plants that you can grow at home for respiratory and digestive health.

Herbs to grow for respiratory health:

1. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Considered ‘the queen of herbs’, Tulsi can help in maintaining good respiratory health. The Tulsi leaves can be used as chooran (powder) or kashayam (decoction) and can also be used to make tea, by adding turmeric and pepper.

2. Karpuravalli or Ajwain (Arisochilus carrosus or Mexican mint)

The leaves of this herb can be chewed or its extract can be consumed with honey for soothing sore throats and treating a cold. During winter these leaves can also be used to make ‘bhajis’.

3. Thoothuvalai (Solanum trilobatum)

The leaves can be used to make chutneys, its powder and can also be added in soups. Dried leaves can be used in ‘dhal’ powders. “Their flowers are boiled in milk and given to cure cough,” she says.

4. Aadathodai or Vasaka (Justicia Adhatoda)

Aadathoda Manapagu is an effective cough syrup in Tamil Nadu. “A decoction made out of its leaves can help cure wheezing,” she adds.

5. Chitharathai or Kulanjan (Alpinia Galangal)

The roots of this plant are dried and powdered and mixed with honey for “treating cough and cold,” she says. Their leaves can also be used in herbal tea.

 
This Man Started A Free ‘Wheatgrass Juice Langar’ For His Village: Here’s Why
India’s Love for Eating Peanut-Jaggery in Winter Is Super Healthy. Here’s Why

6. Nochi or Sambhalo (Vitex negundo)

“The leaves of Nochi can be used while steaming to cure headaches, sinusitis and wheezing. It can also be used in bath water for reducing body pain and fever,” says Subashree.

Herbs to grow for digestive health:

1. Pirandai or Hadjod (Veld grape)

It is also a well known bone strengthening herb. “The tender stems of Pirandai can be used to make chutneys, which can help in curing indigestion and piles,” she says.

2. Mint/Pudina

Mint leaves are usually used for making chutney, soup, rasam and also tea. “It can improve the digestive process, cures ulcers in the mouth and also cure bloating,” she adds.

3. Lemongrass

A great additive to tea, it also is a good ingredient for dishes like pulav. “It helps in improving metabolism, blood circulation and is also good for digestion,” she says.

4. Lemon Basil

Usually used in salads and tea, they are a good agent of flavour and aids digestion.

5. Curry leaves

Common ingredients in Indian cuisine, curry leaves can promote digestion and help in reducing gastric problems. Besides, it is a good source of iron and vitamins.

Other than the ones mentioned above, she says, “Some herbs help in rejuvenation, bone strengthening and liver stimulation such as Guduchi, Ashwagandha, Ponnanganni (Alternanthera sessilis), Bhringraj, etc.”

All of the herbs listed here can be grown by beginners with a little effort and can easily be maintained on a terrace or a balcony, says the gardening expert.

“These herbs just require well-aerated and nutrient-rich soil, ample sunlight and a little care from the gardeners,” she adds.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
UPSC CSE: 6 Tips on How to Study Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity How 4 Brothers Turned Their Tiny Paan Shop Into a 300 Crore Dairy Empire Explained: 11 Words Used on Shark Tank Homemaker’s Innovative, Low-Cost Hacks to Turn Chemically-Laden Land into Organic Farm 9 Upcoming OTT Films & Series Inspired by Real Life Bengaluru Man Grows Urban Jungle of 1700 Trees