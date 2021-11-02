Watch: Terrace Jasmine Farming Helps Former Advocate Earn Rs 85,000/Month

When half of the world was closed due to the pandemic outbreak, Kirana Devadiga was busy turning her childhood dream of becoming a farmer into reality.

Kirana, an advocate from Mangaluru, always wanted to get into farming, but her work schedule and unavailability of land posed hurdles. As soon as the lockdown was declared, the 36-year-old decided to use her time for terrace farming and bought 90 Udupi jasmine saplings, pots and fertilisers.

With an investment of around Rs 12,000, Kirana waited for six months to harvest a good yield. Today, she has earned over Rs 85,000 and expects to double her income in the coming months.

“People laughed at me when I began farming during COVID. But now all of them are my supporters,” says Kirana.

Kirana learned all her farming techniques from YouTube videos and from nursery owners. Her husband and sisters lend a hand in all farming activities — some of whom began cultivating jasmine themselves.

Kirana’s journey to success is just another reminder that it’s never too late to follow your heart. She says, “Don’t let your dream be just a dream, turn it into reality.”

Watch this gritty farmer tend to her fragrant garden on the roof.