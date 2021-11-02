WATCH: Engineer’s Zero-Waste Store Saves 1.26 Lakh Pieces of Plastic From Landfills

Few live by example and practise the principles they preach, like ‘say no to plastic’ and ‘zero waste’.

However, a 500-square feet store in Kolenchery, Kerala, has set an example by saving 1.26 lakh pieces of plastic in the past couple of years.

Greenstone, a plastic-free concept store, has introduced the initiative by avoiding selling items through plastic packaging from its store.

“The solid items are sold in cloth and paper bags, while the liquid items like fabric conditioners, oils and other items are sold in a glass bottle. The customers are encouraged to bring their bags and bottles for which they are rewarded with a 2 per cent discount,” says Bittu John, owner of the shop.

An engineer by profession, Bittu says he was inspired by the concept from a store he came across during his trip to London, UK.

The 32-year-old promises that the items bought from his shop come sans plastic packaging and are cheaper. His venture sees 300 customers a day, and Bittu takes additional efforts to reach out to school children and encourage them to live a plastic-free life.

Watch this video to learn more about what it means to live a sustainable and zero-waste life.

Edited by Yoshita Rao