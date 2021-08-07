Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|Jobs

BEL Announces 511 Vacancies For Engineers, Salaries Up To Rs 50000/Month

Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for the positions of project and trainee engineer at their Bengaluru office. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Promotion
Ad Banner
Advertisement

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification to fill 511 trainee engineer and project engineer positions.

Things to know

  • Interested candidates must send in their application form by or before 15 August 2021.
  • There are 308 trainee engineer vacancies and 203 project engineer vacancies.
  • Eligible candidates will be working out of the Bengaluru office complex.
  • The upper age limit for the trainee engineer position is 25, with an exception for candidates who fall under the SC & ST category.
  • The upper age limit for the project engineer position is 28, with an exception for candidates who fall under the SC & ST category.
  • Project engineers will be engaged for a period of two years initially. This may be extended to an additional two years.
  • Trainee engineers will be engaged for a period of one year, which may be extended to an additional two years.
  • Project engineers will draw a salary of Rs 35,000 per month for the first year, which will go up to Rs 50,000 per month in their fourth year.
  • The trainee engineers will begin with a salary of Rs 25,000 per month, which will go up to Rs 31,000 per month in the third year.
  • Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.
  • To access the notification and get more details, click here.

How to apply?

BEL
Apply now!
  • Candidates are required to enter all information correctly and verify the same before submitting the application form, as changes shall not be permitted after submission.
  • The application fee, which is Rs 200 for the trainee engineer position and Rs 500 for the project engineer position, should be remitted through the SBI Collect link provided.
  • Candidates applying for both project engineer and trainee engineer posts are required to remit the fees separately for each post.

Documents needed for submission

  • Class 10 board examination mark sheet as proof of date of birth.
  • Engineering degree certificate.
  • All semester mark sheets or a consolidated mark sheet.

For further details or any clarifications with regard to the advertisement, please contact hrcompsem@bel.co.in or 080 -22195606.

Advertisement

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Ad Banner
_tbi-social-media__share-icon