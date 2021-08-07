BEL Announces 511 Vacancies For Engineers, Salaries Up To Rs 50000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification to fill 511 trainee engineer and project engineer positions.
Things to know
- Interested candidates must send in their application form by or before 15 August 2021.
- There are 308 trainee engineer vacancies and 203 project engineer vacancies.
- Eligible candidates will be working out of the Bengaluru office complex.
- The upper age limit for the trainee engineer position is 25, with an exception for candidates who fall under the SC & ST category.
- The upper age limit for the project engineer position is 28, with an exception for candidates who fall under the SC & ST category.
- Project engineers will be engaged for a period of two years initially. This may be extended to an additional two years.
- Trainee engineers will be engaged for a period of one year, which may be extended to an additional two years.
- Project engineers will draw a salary of Rs 35,000 per month for the first year, which will go up to Rs 50,000 per month in their fourth year.
- The trainee engineers will begin with a salary of Rs 25,000 per month, which will go up to Rs 31,000 per month in the third year.
- Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.
- To access the notification and get more details, click here.
How to apply?
- Candidates are required to enter all information correctly and verify the same before submitting the application form, as changes shall not be permitted after submission.
- The application fee, which is Rs 200 for the trainee engineer position and Rs 500 for the project engineer position, should be remitted through the SBI Collect link provided.
- Candidates applying for both project engineer and trainee engineer posts are required to remit the fees separately for each post.
Documents needed for submission
- Class 10 board examination mark sheet as proof of date of birth.
- Engineering degree certificate.
- All semester mark sheets or a consolidated mark sheet.
For further details or any clarifications with regard to the advertisement, please contact hrcompsem@bel.co.in or 080 -22195606.
