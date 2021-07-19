Apply: IIT Madras Offers Free 12-Week Course on Electric Vehicles With Certificate

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) is inviting applications for a free online course on ‘Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’. The course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is open to students and professionals.

Things to know:

Students and professionals with an interest in EVs can apply for this course. However, according to the official advertisement, it is most beneficial for students pursuing their BTech, MTech, MS, PhD or professionals working in the field of engineering design and aerospace engineering. The course will be conducted through the SWAYAM – NPTEL platform. The course will be taught by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, a professor at IIT-M, who has previously taught at Washington State University, USA. The course will discuss key topics, including an overview of EVs in India, vehicle dynamics, storage for EVs, among others. Participants will be given regular assignments. Students need to maintain an average of 25% to be eligible for obtaining a certificate. A charge of Rs 1,000 will be applicable for the certificate. Participants will have to pass an online written exam conducted at one of the designated centres. The course will be conducted from 26 July 2021 to 15 October 2021. The exam will be conducted on 24 October 2021. However, registration for this will be announced at a later date. The course also carries three credit points, which will be beneficial for students.

To know more read through the official notification.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the SWAYAM website.

Step 2: Read through the guidelines and select ‘join’.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and apply.

The last date to enrol for the course is 2 August 2021.