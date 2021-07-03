ISRO Recruitment 2021: 160 Vacancies Open for Graduates, Engineers & Diploma Holders

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has advertised for vacancies for engineers at its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Trivandrum.
Things to know
- Vacancies being advertised for are open for engineers.
- These vacancies are that of graduate and diploma apprentices.
- Candidates who are selected will be engaged for a period of one year.
- The diploma apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000 and the graduate apprentice will receive Rs 9,000 per month
- There are 73 vacancies for graduate apprentices and 87 vacancies for diploma apprentices.
- You can access the notification here.
- Candidates who have previously undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973 are not eligible to apply.
Educational qualification
- For the graduate apprentice position, candidates must have a first-class engineering degree (four/three-year duration) awarded by an Indian University in the respective field with not less than 65 per cent marks/6.84 CGPA.
- For the diploma apprentice position, candidates must have a first-class diploma (three-year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field, with not less than 60 per cent marks.
Important dates
- Online application state date – 30 June 2021
- Last date for enrolment on website – 20 July 2021
- Last date for application – 26 July 2021
- Declaration of short listed candidates – 2 August 2021
- Verification of certificates – During the second or third week of August 2021
How to apply?
- Candidates keen on applying must first log in to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website here and enrol.
- Fill the application form. Once that is done, a unique enrolment number will be generated for each candidate.
- Ensure that you wait for one day after the enrolment process to continue with the registration.
- Keep your resume ready, this needs to be uploaded at this juncture.
If you have any query, you can email klplacement@boat-srp.com or s_padmini@lpsc.gov.in to get clarifications.
(Edited by Divya Sethu)