ISRO Recruitment 2021: 160 Vacancies Open for Graduates, Engineers & Diploma Holders

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has advertised for vacancies for engineers at its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Trivandrum.

Things to know

Vacancies being advertised for are open for engineers.

These vacancies are that of graduate and diploma apprentices.

Candidates who are selected will be engaged for a period of one year.

The diploma apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000 and the graduate apprentice will receive Rs 9,000 per month

There are 73 vacancies for graduate apprentices and 87 vacancies for diploma apprentices.

You can access the notification here.

Candidates who have previously undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973 are not eligible to apply.

Educational qualification

For the graduate apprentice position, candidates must have a first-class engineering degree (four/three-year duration) awarded by an Indian University in the respective field with not less than 65 per cent marks/6.84 CGPA.

For the diploma apprentice position, candidates must have a first-class diploma (three-year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field, with not less than 60 per cent marks.

Important dates

Online application state date – 30 June 2021

Last date for enrolment on website – 20 July 2021

Last date for application – 26 July 2021

Declaration of short listed candidates – 2 August 2021

Verification of certificates – During the second or third week of August 2021

How to apply?

Candidates keen on applying must first log in to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website here and enrol.

Fill the application form. Once that is done, a unique enrolment number will be generated for each candidate.

Ensure that you wait for one day after the enrolment process to continue with the registration.

Keep your resume ready, this needs to be uploaded at this juncture.

If you have any query, you can email klplacement@boat-srp.com or s_padmini@lpsc.gov.in to get clarifications.

