Ruk Jaana Nahi, a limited video and audio series on Spotify hosted by Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, shares the tales of COVID heroes who have risked their lives to help those in need during the pandemic.

While the term ‘frontline workers’ often conjures images of doctors in hazmat suits and soldiers in uniform, the pandemic has shed light on heroes from all walks of life.

From an autorickshaw driver who ferries breathless patients to the hospital to the housewife making and delivering healthy meals for those too sick to cook for themselves — each of these ordinary people have risked their own lives to help those in need.

Spotify is sharing the tales of such heroes through its limited video and audio series — Ruk Jaana Nahi. The series is hosted by Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and starts off with a moving poem written by Swanand Kirkire, which encourages us to never give up and do our best. The series will span across 8 episodes that share the selfless acts of kindness of local heroes.

Heroes like a doctor who spends more than 12 hours a day in a PPE suit, without water or food and without seeing his family for weeks; and young volunteers who turn an empty street into an oxygen langar and work tirelessly to make sure struggling patients get oxygen. This video brings forth the triumphs and fears of these ordinary people and their extraordinary contributions.

In the upcoming episodes the work of people from all corners of the country will be brought to the fore, each of them creating a change in their own unique ways. These include the daily efforts of Ashok Kurmi, who dresses up as Santa Claus and distributes face masks to homeless children and the needy in Mumbai. And the extraordinary resolve of Dr Jyoti who works continuously to treat COVID-19 patients despite falling ill herself and being 6-months pregnant. Aakanksha Sadekar, an entrepreneur who spends hours in her kitchen churning out and delivering over 100 meals a day, is also being spoken about.

In the weeks that follow with heartwarming videos and audio features you can get a glimpse into the lives of these heroes; individuals who are going out of their way to distribute masks, those with limited resources delivering essentials at their own expense, young Indians who have used their technology to connect patients with medical facilities, among others.

Along with the series, Spotify is also producing an original podcast that will highlight the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. You can listen to the trailer here, and stream episodes of the podcast here.

This article has been published in partnership with Spotify.