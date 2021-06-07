Get a Certificate From ISRO With This Free Online 5-Day Course

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from interested candidates for a free online course called ‘Machine learning to Deep Learning: A journey for remote sensing data classification’.

Things to know:

This is a free online course being offered by ISRO.

The course duration is for five days, at the end of which participants will be awarded a certificate.

The course will be conducted through the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).

The course is scheduled to be conducted between 5 July to 9 July, between 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

An understanding of Basic concepts of Remote Sensing and GIS is preferred.

Professionals engaged in remote sensing data processing in different applications will benefit from applying for this course.

Video lectures will be made available on the YouTube channel.

Course updates and other details will be available here.

To be eligible for the certificate, participants must have 70 per cent attendance.

The registration will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, and since there are only limited seats, it is advisable to register at the earliest.

Course content and schedule:

5 July 2021 (4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Remote Sensing and its sensors of various resolutions. Radiometry and Geometric corrections and basic understanding of image

6 July 2021 (4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Basic classifier to Machine Learning – A Journey

7 July 2021 (4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Methods in Machine Learning: Supervised, Unsupervised and Reinforcement

8 July 2021 ((4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Fuzzy based machine learning with application in temporal data processing

9 July 2021 (16.00Hrs-17.30Hrs) – Network based learning algorithms – ANN to CNN/RNN

How to register?

Participants for this ISRO course need to log in to the official website here.

If you wish to get more clarification on the course, you can reach out to Dr Anil Kumar, Course Coordinator and Head, PRSD, at 0135-2524114 or email him at: anil@iirs.gov.in.

To access the brochure, click here.

Requirements for the course are listed as follows:

Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speaker

Laptop with microphone, camera and output speaker

Large display screen /projector/TV.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)