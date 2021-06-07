Get a Certificate From ISRO With This Free Online 5-Day Course

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from interested candidates for a free online course called ‘Machine learning to Deep Learning: A journey for remote sensing data classification’.
Things to know:
- This is a free online course being offered by ISRO.
- The course duration is for five days, at the end of which participants will be awarded a certificate.
- The course will be conducted through the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).
- The course is scheduled to be conducted between 5 July to 9 July, between 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm.
- An understanding of Basic concepts of Remote Sensing and GIS is preferred.
- Professionals engaged in remote sensing data processing in different applications will benefit from applying for this course.
- Video lectures will be made available on the YouTube channel.
- Course updates and other details will be available here.
- To be eligible for the certificate, participants must have 70 per cent attendance.
- The registration will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, and since there are only limited seats, it is advisable to register at the earliest.
Course content and schedule:
5 July 2021 (4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Remote Sensing and its sensors of various resolutions. Radiometry and Geometric corrections and basic understanding of image
6 July 2021 (4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Basic classifier to Machine Learning – A Journey
7 July 2021 (4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Methods in Machine Learning: Supervised, Unsupervised and Reinforcement
8 July 2021 ((4.00 pm to 5.30 pm) – Fuzzy based machine learning with application in temporal data processing
9 July 2021 (16.00Hrs-17.30Hrs) – Network based learning algorithms – ANN to CNN/RNN
How to register?
- Participants for this ISRO course need to log in to the official website here.
- If you wish to get more clarification on the course, you can reach out to Dr Anil Kumar, Course Coordinator and Head, PRSD, at 0135-2524114 or email him at: anil@iirs.gov.in.
- To access the brochure, click here.
Requirements for the course are listed as follows:
- Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speaker
- Laptop with microphone, camera and output speaker
- Large display screen /projector/TV.
