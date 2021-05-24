BARC Recruitment 2021: 47 Research Associate Fellowships, Stipend up to Rs 54,000

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is currently recruiting for 47 research associate vacancies.
Things to know:
- The last date to apply is 25 May 2021.
- Selected candidates will be engaged for up to two years or until the end of the project.
- A monthly stipend of Rs 47,000 to Rs 54,000 will be paid to the selected candidates.
- The nature of work and the eligibility criteria for each position is different. To access the same, click here.
- To apply for more than one research position, a separate application must be sent.
- The recruited research associate fellows will be provided an opportunity to carry out research under plan projects or other research projects of BARC under the guidance of senior scientists.
How to apply?
- Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format with complete bio-data, one set of photocopies of mark-sheets, degree certificates (from SSC to ME/MTech/PhD), other academic credentials and work experience and the duly filled-in application may be sent to the Deputy Establishment Officer, Recruitment-V, Central Complex, BARC, Trombay, Mumbai–400085, superscribing the Research Project No. on the envelope.
- Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the interview if they fail to bring a copy of the application and a valid photo identity card (such a Voter ID, Driving License, AADHAR Card, Passport, College ID) and all their original documents at the time of the interview.
All information regarding the screening process and interview details will be made available here.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)