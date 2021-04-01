IIT-Madras Backed Start-up to Hold Free Online Coding Workshop, with Certificate

GUVI, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras incubated startup is collaborating with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh Indians in coding. The best part about the workshop is that it will be free of any charge and shall be conducted over the course of one-day.

Called ‘AI-For-India 1.0’, this workshop is all set to make a world record for holding the largest coding workshop being conducted online.

Things to know:

Anyone with an interest to learn and between the age-group of 8 to 80 can enrol for this workshop.

While the target audience for the workshop are students and IT professionals – it is open to everyone.

The workshop is scheduled to be conducted on 24 April 2021 (Saturday) at 7 p.m.

Those who are participating in the workshop will also get a certificate upon successful completion.

No prior experience or knowledge of coding is required to enrol for this workshop.

What will you learn?

Basics of Python

Basics of Image Processing

Building a Face Recognition App

How does this work?

Click here to register and participate in the free online workshop.

Once registered, you will be able to unlock the GUVI Python course.

The basics of Python can be learnt before the workshop on 24 April. However, this is not a pre-requisite.

According to Arun Prakash, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, GUVI, “Through every age, the world experiences different revolutions. Currently, we are at the brink of the coding or AI revolution. You do not need to be a developer but you need to understand what is happening.”

This workshop is part of the IIT Madras incubated start-up GUVI’s mission to provide training in Artificial Intelligence to one billion Indians and make India – the leader in the Artificial Intelligence field. Register now if you wish to learn and be a part of this workshop looking to create a world record.

