CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021: Gurugram Teen Who Scored 97.4% in 2019 Shares Tips to Ace Them

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam is scheduled between 4 May 2021 and 7 June 2021. The board has also confirmed that these exams will be conducted offline as a physical written examination.

With lakhs of students preparing for these exams from all across the country, The Better India caught up with Arjun Bedi, currently in class 11 at the Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram. Arjun shares tips and strategies that worked for him in 2019, when he appeared for the Class 10 board examination and secured 97.4 per cent in the examination.

Besides working hard and getting a good score in the exam, Arjun has also been involved with various school projects, which led to the innovation of a simple hack that can help save 1000 litres of water each day.

Arjun is perhaps amongst the handful of students who says he ‘enjoyed’ preparing and appearing for the examination.

He says, “Given that we all had the same subjects and syllabus to complete, the pain points were also similar, and that helped while studying.”

1. 100 per cent focus in class

Arjun emphasises the importance of being focussed in class. A majority of the concepts will get cleared if one is paying attention in class. “It is also easier for you to get your doubts cleared immediately,” he adds.

2. Revision after school

Arjun, who made notes for every subject, says that coming home each day and revising what was taught in class will help retain it better. “I would go through the textbook, underline the important points, and then make my notes. Sometimes the textbook language is ‘wordy’, and making notes helps break it down.”

3. Practice the previous year’s question papers

Once the entire syllabus is completed, Arjun says that he started solving numerous sample papers for all subjects. Most importantly – Mathematics. Arjun also says that it is more than important to stick to studying from NCERT books since these cover the entire syllabus.

The more sample papers students solve, the better they are prepared for the actual examination. It will also help if the same exam like atmosphere is created at home with students attempting the paper in a specified time frame. The answers given in the question bank are as per the board marking scheme, which helps frame answers better.

4. Important to take a break

Just as important as studying in a focussed manner is, taking breaks is also equally essential. Arjun says that he would study at a stretch for about 1.5 hours and take a small half-hour break. “I would ensure that I walked around, played a little, spoke to family members, and then came back to my desk feeling recharged.” These are things that worked for Arjun, and he says that each student must find what works for them personally.

Some other great ways to relax during your preparation time could be

5. Explore group study

As mentioned in the beginning by Arjun, “Since we are all in it together, studying together made sense for me.” While some students could look at it as a distraction, it worked for Arjun, and he urges you to consider it. It helps when one is stuck with a particular concept, and others can help simplify it for you, he adds.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)