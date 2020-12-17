Vizag Man Sells Millet Idlis Wrapped in Leaves, Helps Farmers in the Process

Chittem Sudheer from Vishakhapatmnam is known for his affordable, healthy millet idlis that are wrapped and steamed in Vistharaku leaves. Here’s his story.

A sea of customers line up every day at 6.30 am near the Vasana Poli stall, located in Visakhapatnam’s MVP Colony. Freshly prepared idlis, made from eight kinds of nutritious millets are wrapped in Vistaraku leaves in conical shapes and handed out to customers.

The stall is run by Chittem Sudheer, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who began his venture with a Rs 50,000 investment.

His idlis are unique because of their main ingredient. “Millets are lesser-known in India. However, they have rich mineral properties like iron, magnesium, potassium and copper. They also contain essential vitamins like folate, B6, C, E and K, and have a more nutritional value than rice,” he says.

Chittem buys 700 kilos of millets every month from tribal farmers from the villages of Srikakulam, Vijayanagar, and Visakhapatnam. For every kilo, he pays Rs 70 as against the standard rate of Rs 30, thereby catapulting economic growth in the community.

