BEL Announces 130 Vacancies With Salary Upto Rs 35,000/Month: How to Apply

Bharat Electronics Limited is conducting a recruitment drive and will be looking to fill 131 vacancies, both at their Ghaziabad unit, as well as pan-India.
Things to know
- Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.
- Engineers are eligible to apply for these positions.
- The vacancies are for the positions of Trainee Engineer-I/Trainee Officer-I and Project Engineer-I.
- There are 70 vacancies available for Trainee Engineer-I, and 61 vacancies for Project Engineer-I.
- Those applying for the Trainee Engineer-I position will have a tenure of one year, which may be extended to three years.
- Those applying for the Project Engineer-I position will have a two-year tenure, which can be extended to a maximum of four years.
- For the Trainee Officer-I position, candidates with an MBA degree can apply.
- Candidates selected for the Trainee Engineer-I vacancies will be paid a salary of up to Rs 25,000 and those selected for the Project Engineer-I vacancies will be paid up to Rs 35,000.
How to apply?
- Those who wish to apply for the positions can do so by clicking here.
- Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission.
- Do note, once the form has been submitted, no changes will be entertained.
- Candidates are required to submit their mark sheet as proof of age, relevant experience certificates, and a copy of the application fee payment receipt.
Important dates
- The application process begins on 16 December 2020.
- The last date of application fee payment 26 December 2020.
- Interview date will be intimated later.
For further details, click here.
(Edited by Divya Sethu)