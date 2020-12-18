BEL Announces 130 Vacancies With Salary Upto Rs 35,000/Month: How to Apply

Recruitment 2020: BEL is hiring with salary upto Rs 35,000. Find out eligibility, last date, and how to apply.

Bharat Electronics Limited is conducting a recruitment drive and will be looking to fill 131 vacancies, both at their Ghaziabad unit, as well as pan-India.

Things to know

Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.

Engineers are eligible to apply for these positions.

The vacancies are for the positions of Trainee Engineer-I/Trainee Officer-I and Project Engineer-I.

There are 70 vacancies available for Trainee Engineer-I, and 61 vacancies for Project Engineer-I.

Those applying for the Trainee Engineer-I position will have a tenure of one year, which may be extended to three years.

Those applying for the Project Engineer-I position will have a two-year tenure, which can be extended to a maximum of four years.

For the Trainee Officer-I position, candidates with an MBA degree can apply.

Candidates selected for the Trainee Engineer-I vacancies will be paid a salary of up to Rs 25,000 and those selected for the Project Engineer-I vacancies will be paid up to Rs 35,000.

How to apply?

Those who wish to apply for the positions can do so by clicking here.

Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission.

Do note, once the form has been submitted, no changes will be entertained.

Candidates are required to submit their mark sheet as proof of age, relevant experience certificates, and a copy of the application fee payment receipt.

Important dates

The application process begins on 16 December 2020.

The last date of application fee payment 26 December 2020.

Interview date will be intimated later.

For further details, click here.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)