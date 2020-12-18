Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
BEL Announces 130 Vacancies With Salary Upto Rs 35,000/Month: How to Apply

Recruitment 2020: BEL is hiring with salary upto Rs 35,000. Find out eligibility, last date, and how to apply.

Bharat Electronics Limited is conducting a recruitment drive and will be looking to fill 131 vacancies, both at their Ghaziabad unit, as well as pan-India.

Things to know

  • Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.
  • Engineers are eligible to apply for these positions.
  • The vacancies are for the positions of Trainee Engineer-I/Trainee Officer-I and Project Engineer-I.
  • There are 70 vacancies available for Trainee Engineer-I, and 61 vacancies for Project Engineer-I.
  • Those applying for the Trainee Engineer-I position will have a tenure of one year, which may be extended to three years.
  • Those applying for the Project Engineer-I position will have a two-year tenure, which can be extended to a maximum of four years.
  • For the Trainee Officer-I position, candidates with an MBA degree can apply.
  • Candidates selected for the Trainee Engineer-I vacancies will be paid a salary of up to Rs 25,000 and those selected for the Project Engineer-I vacancies will be paid up to Rs 35,000.

How to apply?

  • Those who wish to apply for the positions can do so by clicking here.
  • Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission.
  • Do note, once the form has been submitted, no changes will be entertained.
  • Candidates are required to submit their mark sheet as proof of age, relevant experience certificates, and a copy of the application fee payment receipt.

Important dates

  • The application process begins on 16 December 2020.
  • The last date of application fee payment 26 December 2020.
  • Interview date will be intimated later.

For further details, click here.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

