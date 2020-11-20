DRDO Announces Research Vacancies For Engineers & Post Grads, Stipend Upto Rs 54000

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 21 vacancies for the position of Junior Research Fellow(JRF) and Research Associates (RA). The recruitment will be conducted for the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) in Hyderabad. This is a premier research facility responsible for the development of advanced metallic and ceramic materials, for various critical defence applications.
RAs are eligible for a stipend of Rs 54,000 while JRFs will earn Rs 31,000 monthly.
Here are the vacancies available:
1.Junior Research Fellow
Subject: Metallurgy/Material Science
Vacancies: 13
Essential qualification: BE/ B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering/ Materials Science/ Materials Engineering/ Materials Technology.
Preference shall be given to those who have an M.Tech degree or those who have passed the GATE exam.
2. Junior Research Fellow
Subject: Physics
Vacancies: 1
Essential qualification: M.Sc. in Physics.
Preference shall be given to those who have passed the UGC/CSIR-NET/GATE examinations.
3. Junior Research Fellow
Subject: Chemistry
Vacancies: 1
Essential qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry
Preference shall be given to those who are UGC/CSIR-NET/GATE qualified.
4. Junior Research Fellow
Subject: Mechanical
Vacancies: 3
Essential qualification: BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.
Preference shall be given to those who have either M.Tech degree or are GATE qualified.
5. Research Associate
Subject: Metallurgy/Material Science
Vacancies: 1
Essential qualification: ME/ M.Tech graduate in Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science and engineering with three years of experience.
Or
PhD in Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science and engineering.
6. Research Associate
Subject: Physics
Vacancies: 1
Essential qualification: M.Sc in Physics with 3 years experience
or
PhD in Physics
7. Research Associate
Subject: Chemistry
Vacancies: 1
Essential qualification: M.Sc in Chemistry with 3 years experience
or
PhD in Chemistry
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website and download the given application form.
Step 2: Get scanned copies of documents mentioned in the official announcement.
Step 3: The application form and the scanned documents must be emailed to admin@dmrl.drdo.in.
The last date to apply for this position is January 02, 2021.
Things to remember:
- Both the posts are temporary. Maximum tenure for JRFs is five years while RAs will be employed for two years.
- The age limit for JRF candidates is 28 years and for RA is 35 years.
- Only candidates who have completed their course and have been awarded a degree/ provisional certificate are eligible to apply for JRF position.
- For Research Associates, candidates who have submitted their PhD thesis may apply.
- The interview dates and procedure will be notified to the selected candidates through email or SMS.
To know more about the vacancies and the application process refer to the official website.