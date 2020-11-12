ISRO Recruiting Apprentices, To Pay Monthly Stipend up to Rs 9000. Apply Here

ISRO recruitment cell is looking for eligible candidates from these fields of engineering for technician and graduate apprenticeships.

Promotion

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently recruiting engineers for various graduate and technician apprentice vacancies at Space Applications Centre (SAC).

Things to know:

Candidates who wish to apply for the position must do so on or before 5 pm till 23 November 2020.

Candidates can apply for graduate and technician apprentices positions.

Candidates who apply for the position must hold a valid degree/diploma from a recognised University/Board falling under the Western region of the board of apprenticeship training namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Diu and Daman (UTS).

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the positions.

Candidates applying should have passed their degree/diploma in the relevant engineering field in or after November 2017.

Candidates must be 35 years of age as on 23 November 2020.

There is an age relaxation for candidates applying under the OBC, SC, and ST category.

The period of training will be for one year.

Graduate apprentices will be given Rs 9000 per month and technician apprentices Rs 8000 per month as stipend.

No interim communication will be entertained.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be intimated via e-mail.

No claim on employment can be made at the conclusion of the one year apprentice period.

Candidates who have any general query about the process of the application form, can call on 079-26913021 / 22.

Those who have undergone/are undergoing apprenticeship training or have work experience for a period of one year or more as on the date of joining as apprentices are not eligible to be considered for the programme.

Important dates

Opening date for Online Registration: 9 November 2020 at 9. 30 am.

Closing date for Online Registration: 23 November 2020 at 5.00 pm.

How to apply?

Applications should be registered online only

A valid e-mail id is a must for applying.

The data received in the online application form will be considered as final, so ensure that the details are accurate.

The application form is divided into three parts – personal information, education, other information.

Click here to access the application form and make a submission.

Once you submit the application form, a 14-digit online registration number will be generated. This will be needed for all future communication.

To access the official notification, click here.

To check the status of your application form, click here.

For any further query, you can reach out at ao_rr@sac.isro.gov.in.

Promotion

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)