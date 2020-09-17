BEL Opens 17 Vacancies for Engineers, With Salaries up to Rs 1,20,000; Apply Now

BEL recruitment 2020 is being conducted for the post Senior Assistant Engineer and Project Engineer. The last day to apply is October 05.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), an organisation that is focussed on manufacturing advanced electronics for the Indian Armed Forces, is recruiting engineers for 17 vacancies.

The recruitment is being conducted at the Naval Systems Strategic Business Unit of Bengaluru Complex and the Sonar Development and Support Centre, Kochi. Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary up to Rs 1,20,000

Vacancies Available

Senior Assistant Engineer

Vacancies – 3

Post location – Bangalore

Qualification – Ex-servicemen (retired) or serving officers retiring shortly from Army, Air Force, or Navy personnel with 3 years Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics, Electronics, and Communication, Tele-Communication or Electrical Engineering stream.

Experience – 15 years post qualification. Candidates with experience in having worked in Naval Ship Repair Yard (Port Blair) or with BEL Equipment will be given preference.

Project duration – 5 years may be extended to 10 years based on the requirement.

Job Role – To provide technical support towards installation and commissioning of BEL supplied equipment on-board ships and submarines, including participation in onboard trials.

To know more refer to the official notification.

Project Engineer (Electronics)

Vacancies – 7

Post location – Kochi

Educational Qualification – Graduate of BE or BTech in Electronics, Electronics, and Communication, Communication, or Telecommunication Engineering.

Other essential qualifications –

Knowledge of Electronics System design and handling of Electronic testing tools.

Knowledge in Digital Signal Processing.

Knowledge in C/C++ Programming & VHDL Programming.

Experience – BEL requires a minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience in the relevant industry is mandatory.

Project Engineer ( Mechanical)

Vacancies – 4

Post location – Kochi

Educational Qualification – Graduate of Mechanical engineering

Other essential qualifications –

Knowledge in basic Mechanical Engineering design principles.

Hands-on experience in 3D modelling of mechanical systems using solid works.

Experience – BEL asks for a minimum of 2 years of experience of modelling with surfaces, doubly curved surfaces, and shell structures.

Project Engineer ( Computer Science)

Vacancies – 3

Post location – Kochi

Educational Qualification – Graduate of Computer Science, or Computer Science and Engineering

Other essential qualifications –

Programming in C/C++ with QT framework.

Basic understanding of LINUX & Windows OS.

Familiarity with software engineering processes

Experience – Minimum of 2 years of experience with Object-Oriented Programming and UML Diagrams.

Refer to the official notification from BEL for more details.

How to Apply

If you satisfy the requirements for any of the above posts, here is how you can apply –

Step 1: Download the application form from the BEL website

Step 2: Fill in the necessary details and keep copies of the required documents mentioned in the respective official notifications.

Step 3: Pay the application fee here, and attach a copy of the challan along with other documents.

Step 4: The form along with documents must be sent through Speed Post to Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore – 560013, Karnataka.

Step 5: The post must be addressed to Sr Deputy General Manager (HR), Naval Systems SBU along with the name of the post you are applying for.

The last day to apply for these posts is October 05.

Things to remember

Age limit (on 01.09.2020) –

For the post of Senior assistant engineer, the candidate must not be 50 years.

For the post of Project Engineer, the candidate must not be over 28 years.

The names of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be available on the official website.

Shortlisted candidates will receive the instructions for attending the interview through the email ID provided on the form.

If you have any queries you can refer to the official notifications for the post Senior Assistant Engineer and Project Engineer.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)