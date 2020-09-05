ISRO Launches New 5-Day Free Online Course, Will Award Certificate Upon Completion

This free online course by ISRO will also award you a certificate once you complete the programme.

“Understanding of coastal ocean processes using remote sensing and numerical modeling,” is the new free course being offered by ISRO, through its center Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).

The course aims to educate researchers on how satellite remote sensing is proving to be helpful in observing the coastal ocean processes and understanding its dynamics.

Who can apply?

Students in their final year of an undergraduate degree, or any year of their postgraduate degree can apply for this course.

Technical/ Scientific Staff of Central/ State Government/Faculty/researchers at university/institutions are also eligible to apply for this course.

Professionals, students/researchers from various Central/State Govt./Universities/Private Organisations/NGO engaged in marine science/oceanography research/studies can also apply.

What will you learn?

Understanding of coastal ocean processes through geo-informatics.

An introduction to numerical ocean modeling.

Application of numerical modelling to study the ocean circulation and marine biogeochemistry.

Modelling of ocean productivity through remote sensing data.

Role of ocean for tropical cyclone tracking using NWP mode

Do note: Participants will have access to all the relevant course study materials like lecture slides, video lectures, open-source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. through an IIRS-shared link. Additionally, all video lectures will also be uploaded on the YouTube channel.

Important dates:

The course will be conducted from 21 to 25 September 2020.

To fill out the registration form, click here and follow the instructions.

Things to note:

Upon successfully completing the four-day course, participants will receive a certificate.

Candidates must have a minimum of 70 per cent attendance during the course.

There is no fee for the programme. It is free of any charge.

The registration will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and since there are only limited seats, it is advisable to register at the earliest.

The online course will be relayed through the e-class platform of IIRS ISRO.

For more details, the brochure can be accessed here.

